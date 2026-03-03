Toxic Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Yash's Film To Set New Record Check Here

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1: Kannada cinema's pan-India film is set to hit theatres on March 19. But the buzz around its box office collection has already started. If recent reports are anything to go by, 'Toxic' is expected to earn so much

Everyone is waiting for 'Toxic', one of India's most-awaited films. Fans are eager to see Kannada superstar Yash back on the big screen. The film is getting a massive release, but it will clash with Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge'. While 'Dhurandhar 2' might affect 'Toxic's' earnings in the Hindi belt, the excitement in South India, especially in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, is just off the charts.

Yash's last film was the 2022 all-time blockbuster, 'KGF Chapter 2'. He hasn't had a release in four years since then. Now, he's making a comeback with 'Toxic', and the expectations are sky-high. Everyone believes the film could get a massive opening.

According to a Koimoi report, Yash's stardom is the film's biggest selling point. He will once again be seen in a larger-than-life role. The report, citing trade sources, says that despite the clash, 'Toxic' could rake in close to ₹50 crore net in India on its first day. If the film hits this number, it will be a huge achievement for a non-franchise Kannada movie.

So far, only 'KGF Chapter 2' and 'Kantara Chapter 1' are the Kannada films that have earned ₹50 crore net or more on their opening day. Both these films had the advantage of being part of a franchise and had strong brand value. 'Toxic', on the other hand, is a completely standalone project-it has no prequel or franchise support. Crossing the ₹50 crore mark would make it the first non-franchise Kannada film to achieve this feat on its opening day.

Geetu Mohandas has directed 'Toxic'. Venkat K. Narayan and Yash are its producers. The film is made under the KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations banners. Talking about the star cast, besides Yash, the film features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, Tovino Thomas, Akshay Oberoi, and Darrell D'Silva in important roles.