Ukrposhta Paid Over UAH 3.6B In Taxes In 2025

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the company's CEO, Igor Smelyansky.

“Ukrposhta and its employees paid over UAH 3.6 billion in taxes to budgets at different levels for 2025. The unified social contribution amounted to UAH 1,375,714, while personal income tax totaled UAH 1,178,498,” the statement said.

In addition, UAH 328.6 million was collected in military tax, UAH 631.9 million in value‐added tax, and UAH 96.8 million in land, property, environmental and other taxes.

Another UAH 1.6 million consisted of other payments, including customs duties and corporate income tax.

Smelyansky emphasized that, unlike most postal operators in Europe, Ukrposhta does not receive any subsidies or budgetary support from the state.

As reported, postal operators' revenues increased by 21% in 2025 compared with the previous year, while the volume of postal shipments grew by 13%.

Photo credit: Facebook / Ukrposhta