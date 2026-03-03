Open Campus, Le & Associates, And SKALE Partner To Pilot Credential-Powered Job Matching Initiative In Vietnam

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Campus, the community-led decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) building the blockchain-powered financial layer for education, today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Le & Associates and SKALE in relation to the intended launch of a credential-powered job matching initiative focused on the Vietnamese market.

The collaboration will combine Open Campus's education ecosystem and credential and identity infrastructure with Le & Associates's recruitment expertise and SKALE's digital recruitment platform to enable candidates to share verified achievements directly with employers, and allow companies to screen applicants based on validated skills rather than solely self-reported resumes. Further details on the rollout will be announced in due course.









The pilot will initially focus on high school and university students entering the workforce and evaluate how trusted, portable credentials can improve alignment between candidates' verified skills and employers' hiring requirements.

Ms. Pham Thi My Le, founder and chairwoman at Le & Associates, said:“In Vietnam's fast-moving labor market, candidates and employers often struggle to clearly signal and match skills and capabilities. Verifiable credentials can help bridge this gap by giving employers more trusted information, while enabling candidates to present their achievements with greater clarity and confidence.”

Mr. Truong Binh Nguyen, chief executive officer of SKALE, said:“SKALE is proud to contribute our online recruitment platform to this initiative. By leveraging AI-powered matching and intelligent screening, we seek to accelerate hiring cycles, enhance talent quality, and foster a more transparent and scalable bridge between enterprises and educational institutions.”

Jonah Lau, project lead and core contributor at Open Campus, said:“Vietnam is a market where education, skills, and employment pathways are rapidly evolving. We are excited to collaborate with Le & Associates and SKALE to demonstrate how verifiable credentials can be used in real hiring workflows - helping learners demonstrate what they have achieved and supporting employers to evaluate candidates with more trusted signals of skills and capabilities.”

As the initiative progresses, insights from the pilot will inform future development of credential‐powered recruitment, supporting the wider adoption of Open Campus ID and verifiable credentials across Vietnam's talent economy.

About Le & Associates

Founded in 2001, Le & Associates (L&A) is a leading human resources solutions provider in Vietnam and a member of L&A Holdings. With over two decades of experience, L&A specializes in comprehensive workforce solutions, including staffing, outsourcing, mass recruitment, payroll management, and HR services.

L&A currently deploys more than 26,000 employees nationwide and delivers over 200 successful projects each year. By combining deep local market expertise with advanced HR technology, L&A helps businesses optimize their human capital and achieve sustainable growth.

About SKALE

SKALE is an AI-driven HR technology platform that helps organizations attract, assess, and develop talent with advanced AI matching and data-driven recruitment solutions. Built on competency frameworks and intelligent screening, SKALE streamlines hiring and enhances workforce performance for clients across Vietnam and the region.

About Open Campus

Open Campus is a community-led DAO that is building the blockchain-powered financial layer for education. Core contributors to the Open Campus DAO include Animoca Brands, TinyTap, NewCampus, RiseIn, and HackQuest. Together, they are working with Open Campus to enhance the education system for teachers, learners, and institutions by using innovative blockchain protocols and funding initiatives. Open Campus has launched EDU Chain, an Arbitrum Orbit blockchain designed for consumer-facing education apps and on-chain education finance (EduFi).

