Future Electronics And Snapmagic Announce CAD Model Integration To Support Faster Design Cycles

MENAFN - GetNews)



Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, and SnapMagic, a provider of CAD models and design enablement tools for electronic components.

Montreal, Canada - March 3, 2026 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, and SnapMagic, a provider of CAD models and design enablement tools for electronic components, have announced the launch of integrated SnapMagic CAD models across the Future Electronics global online catalog. Engineers can now download verified symbols, footprints and 3D models directly from supported product pages, enabling a smoother transition from component selection to PCB layout.

The new integration brings over ten million CAD assets into the Future Electronics digital experience, allowing engineers to download models in formats compatible with leading ECAD tools without leaving the website. Each model is aligned with manufacturer specifications to support accuracy and consistency throughout early design stages.

"Providing engineers with immediate access to reliable CAD resources reinforces our commitment to supporting customers throughout the entire design journey," said Georgia Genovezos, Corporate Vice President of Digital Marketing at Future Electronics. "By working closely with SnapMagic, we are delivering a seamless experience that connects component selection with practical design execution."

SnapMagic brings its extensive CAD library and model generation expertise to the collaboration, expanding access to high quality design assets for engineers worldwide.

"Our goal is to remove friction from the design process by making CAD models easy to find and easy to use," said Natasha Baker, CEO at SnapMagic. "Partnering with Future Electronics allows SnapMagic to support engineers as they are selecting components - without needing to change their existing workflows."

This joint launch represents a shared focus on design enablement and reflects both companies' continued investment in tools that help engineering teams move faster and design with confidence.

To learn more about SnapMagic CAD models now available on FutureElectronics, visit the dedicated landing page.

For more information on SnapMagic for component suppliers such as Future Electronics, visit their dedicated landing page and explore the "Digitize the Design Win" initiative.

About SnapMagic

SnapMagic provides engineers with instant access to millions of verified CAD models, including symbols, footprints and 3D models compatible with major ECAD tools. Its AI-driven platform simplifies complex design tasks, helping engineers focus on creativity and move from concept to layout faster.

By partnering with distributors and manufacturers, SnapMagic "Digitizes the Design Win," connecting engineers, CAD tools, and component suppliers. Today, it serves 1.5 million electrical engineers worldwide, from startups to industry leaders such as Boeing and Raytheon.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit .