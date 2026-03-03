MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Portafolio Inmobiliario Plans to Increase Female Leadership By 40% in Four Years appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Portafolio Inmobiliario announced its goal of increasing the participation of women in leadership positions by 40% over the next four years, as part of a business strategy that integrates gender equality as a cross-cutting management issue and a key performance indicator.

In a sector where female representation in technical and decision-making positions remains limited, the company has implemented structural actions that include training in human right and gender perspective, review of recruitment and promotion processes, internal mentoring programs, strategic alliances, and strengthening of its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee.

As part of International Women's Day, Portafolio Inmobiliario will be organizing a special program of events at several of its projects.

Avenida Escazú: From March 6 to 8, Benditas Weekend will take place, a free event under the slogan“Together we can do more,” which will offer workshops, talks, discussions, and live concerts focused on holistic wellness, health, leadership, and community, as well as special activities for children, thus promoting an inclusive space for the whole family.

Aleste: The Women's Race in Aleste, Curridabat, will take place on Sunday, March 8. This will be the first edition of this competition focused on highlighting and celebrating female strength and empowerment, offering 5K and 10K races starting at 6:30 a.m., with timed runs and a runner's package that includes a T-shirt, medal, hydration, race number, and refreshments. This activity is organized by GlobalSport in partnership with Run Like a Girl.

In addition to this competition, Aleste will hold a fair for women entrepreneurs from Friday to Sunday.

Lincoln Plaza: in partnership with the Municipality of Moravia (through the Women's Office) and the organization Sin Reglas, this shopping center will host an exclusive event for 50 women on March 7 that will combine physical well-being, hormonal health education, and artistic expression. The day will include Pilates sessions focused on the pelvic floor, A talk on hormonal transition from a functional medicine perspective and an art workshop focused on personal connection, promoting a comprehensive approach to women's health and development.

Torre Universal: A professional executive photography session will be offered to women working in the tower, giving them the opportunity to strengthen their personal brand and professional image through updated corporate portraits for platforms such as LinkedIn. This initiative seeks to provide concrete tools for women's professional positioning and growth.

The post Portafolio Inmobiliario Plans to Increase Female Leadership By 40% in Four Years appeared first on The Costa Rica News.