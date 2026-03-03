Eric Roberts To Be Honored At Charmaine Blake Oscar Viewing Dinner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- CHARMAINE BLAKE PR FIRM PRESENTS

STAR-STUDDED RED CARPET OSCAR VIEWING GALA & GIFTING SUITE

“A Night of Many Stars”

Benefiting the Faber Ryan Youth Foundation

Charmaine Blake PR Firm will present the Star-Studded Red Carpet Oscar Viewing Gala & Gifting Suite on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the elegant Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills Ballroom.

HONORING LEGENDARY ACTOR ERIC ROBERTS WITH THE LEGACY AWARD

This highly anticipated Oscar Sunday celebration will bring together celebrities, industry leaders, media, influencers, and VIP guests for an unforgettable afternoon honoring excellence in film, television, and humanitarian achievement while supporting the Faber Ryan Youth Foundation, which empowers underserved youth through arts, mentorship, and life-enriching opportunities.

Guests Will Enjoy:

Celebrity red carpet arrivals beginning at 2:00 PM

Live viewing of the Academy Awards on a large high-definition screen

Luxury gift bags for VIP attendees

Elegant three-course dinner experience

Post-viewing after-party featuring a dynamic runway presentation by Beatta J Collection

HONOREES

Eric Roberts - Legacy Award (Featured Honoree)

Recognized for his extraordinary and enduring career in film and television spanning decades of acclaimed performances.

Golden Brooks - Humanitarian Award

Celebrated for her philanthropic leadership and impactful acting career, including her breakout role on Girlfriends and recurring role on Power Book II: Ghost.

Kathy Garver - Golden Era of Hollywood Award

Honored for her iconic contributions to classic and contemporary entertainment. Beloved for her starring role in Family Affair, Garver's extensive career also includes appearances in the Spider-Man and Superman television franchises, along with numerous film, television, and voice acting credits spanning decades.

Miguel A. Núñez Jr. - Artist of Distinction Award

Recognized for his dynamic career and lasting influence in film and television.

Jamal Hill - Swimming Achievement Award

Honored for his inspiring accomplishments and dedication as a world-class swimmer and motivational figure.

SPECIAL GUESTS & CELEBRITY ATTENDEES (Expected)

Caleb Martin - Recurring on Landman and 1923

George Chakiris - Academy Award winner for West Side Story

Jaden Lucas Miller - Currently appearing on CBS's Beyond the Gates and Hulu's Reasonable Doubt

Dania Ramirez - Star of Devious Maids (ABC); currently on FOX's Alert: Missing Persons Unit

Phillip Crosby Jr. - Singer; grandson of Bing Crosby

Kiki Haynes - Star of All the Queen's Men and For Better or Worse

Lalania Hudson - Model; daughter of Bill Hudson and sister of Kate Hudson

AJ Andrews - Contributor, EXTRA

Melanie Collins - Contributor, Entertainment Tonight

Annie To - Recurring as Medic Nguyen on Golden Globe–winning The Pitt

Barbara Luna - Tank Battalion, Star Trek

Anne Worley - Hollywood Squares

Myrna Hansen - 77 Sunset Strip

Ruta Lee - Sergeants 3 (1962), The Twilight Zone

...and many more notable figures from film, television, music, and media.

Following the live Academy Awards broadcast, guests will transition into an elegant after-party celebration highlighted by a high-fashion runway show from Beatta J Collection, bringing the evening to a glamorous close.

Special Tribute Performance

Shelley Michelle will present a special tribute performance honoring Marilyn Monroe

SPONSORS

Booze Burner

EVOKE

LP Entertainment

ABOUT CHARMAINE BLAKE PR FIRM

Charmaine Blake PR Firm is a Los Angeles–based public relations and event production company known for producing high-profile red carpet experiences, celebrity-driven events, and impactful philanthropic initiatives that bridge entertainment and community.