Eric Roberts To Be Honored At Charmaine Blake Oscar Viewing Dinner
STAR-STUDDED RED CARPET OSCAR VIEWING GALA & GIFTING SUITE
“A Night of Many Stars”
Benefiting the Faber Ryan Youth Foundation
Charmaine Blake PR Firm will present the Star-Studded Red Carpet Oscar Viewing Gala & Gifting Suite on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the elegant Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills Ballroom.
HONORING LEGENDARY ACTOR ERIC ROBERTS WITH THE LEGACY AWARD
This highly anticipated Oscar Sunday celebration will bring together celebrities, industry leaders, media, influencers, and VIP guests for an unforgettable afternoon honoring excellence in film, television, and humanitarian achievement while supporting the Faber Ryan Youth Foundation, which empowers underserved youth through arts, mentorship, and life-enriching opportunities.
Guests Will Enjoy:
Celebrity red carpet arrivals beginning at 2:00 PM
Live viewing of the Academy Awards on a large high-definition screen
Luxury gift bags for VIP attendees
Elegant three-course dinner experience
Post-viewing after-party featuring a dynamic runway presentation by Beatta J Collection
HONOREES
Eric Roberts - Legacy Award (Featured Honoree)
Recognized for his extraordinary and enduring career in film and television spanning decades of acclaimed performances.
Golden Brooks - Humanitarian Award
Celebrated for her philanthropic leadership and impactful acting career, including her breakout role on Girlfriends and recurring role on Power Book II: Ghost.
Kathy Garver - Golden Era of Hollywood Award
Honored for her iconic contributions to classic and contemporary entertainment. Beloved for her starring role in Family Affair, Garver's extensive career also includes appearances in the Spider-Man and Superman television franchises, along with numerous film, television, and voice acting credits spanning decades.
Miguel A. Núñez Jr. - Artist of Distinction Award
Recognized for his dynamic career and lasting influence in film and television.
Jamal Hill - Swimming Achievement Award
Honored for his inspiring accomplishments and dedication as a world-class swimmer and motivational figure.
SPECIAL GUESTS & CELEBRITY ATTENDEES (Expected)
Caleb Martin - Recurring on Landman and 1923
George Chakiris - Academy Award winner for West Side Story
Jaden Lucas Miller - Currently appearing on CBS's Beyond the Gates and Hulu's Reasonable Doubt
Dania Ramirez - Star of Devious Maids (ABC); currently on FOX's Alert: Missing Persons Unit
Phillip Crosby Jr. - Singer; grandson of Bing Crosby
Kiki Haynes - Star of All the Queen's Men and For Better or Worse
Lalania Hudson - Model; daughter of Bill Hudson and sister of Kate Hudson
AJ Andrews - Contributor, EXTRA
Melanie Collins - Contributor, Entertainment Tonight
Annie To - Recurring as Medic Nguyen on Golden Globe–winning The Pitt
Barbara Luna - Tank Battalion, Star Trek
Anne Worley - Hollywood Squares
Myrna Hansen - 77 Sunset Strip
Ruta Lee - Sergeants 3 (1962), The Twilight Zone
...and many more notable figures from film, television, music, and media.
Following the live Academy Awards broadcast, guests will transition into an elegant after-party celebration highlighted by a high-fashion runway show from Beatta J Collection, bringing the evening to a glamorous close.
Special Tribute Performance
Shelley Michelle will present a special tribute performance honoring Marilyn Monroe
SPONSORS
Booze Burner
EVOKE
LP Entertainment
Media Contact
Charmaine Blake
Charmaine Blake PR Firm
IG: @charmaineblakepr
ABOUT CHARMAINE BLAKE PR FIRM
Charmaine Blake PR Firm is a Los Angeles–based public relations and event production company known for producing high-profile red carpet experiences, celebrity-driven events, and impactful philanthropic initiatives that bridge entertainment and community.
Legal Disclaimer:
