MENAFN - GetNews) A Thriving Extravaganza of Lights and Flowers Celebrating a Thousand Years of Tradition

On March 3, during the Lantern Festival of the Year of the Horse, the annual Fucheng Lantern Festival Flower Exchange in Qiongshan District, Haikou City, took place. The streets of Fucheng in Haikou City were filled with lively crowds as citizens and tourists gathered to celebrate this millennia-old floral exchange, fully immersing themselves in the unique Lantern Festival customs of Qiongzhou.



















A Thousand Years of Floral Traditions in Fucheng, Celebrating the Lantern Festival in Qiongzhou. The event featured 13 diverse folk performances, including lion dances, hands-on cat lantern crafting, tangyuan distribution, traditional horse-themed parades, and cultural processions, creating a vibrant atmosphere for both locals and visitors.



















The Fucheng Lantern Festival Flower Exchange is a distinctive folk celebration unique to Qiongshan and a shining traditional cultural emblem for Hainan. It was included in the provincial intangible cultural heritage representative list in 2007. To promote this festival, Qiongshan adopted the theme "A Thousand Years of Floral Traditions in Fucheng, Celebrating the Lantern Festival in Qiongzhou." The festivities began on February 11 and continued until March 3, culminating on the evening of the Lantern Festival.

At 9 a.m., the sound of gongs and drums filled the air in various streets of Fucheng as lion dance performances captivated onlookers, showcasing the lions' agility and strength. Citizens cheered enthusiastically, wishing for good fortune in the upcoming spring. Spectators stopped to capture the lively moments, immersing themselves in the rich festive atmosphere of the Lantern Festival.







At the Qiongzhou Fucheng event site, the hands-on traditional cat lantern crafting area drew significant attention, becoming a popular spot for locals and tourists to experience traditional culture. Skilled artisans provided live demonstrations and explained the history and techniques of crafting cat lanterns. Many participants were delighted to take photos with their handmade creations under the lanterns.







This experiential activity brings intangible cultural heritage closer to the public, allowing people to engage with traditional crafts and adding cultural richness to the Lantern Festival," said Xu Jing, Director of the Cultural and Tourism Bureau of Qiongshan.

Dressed in exquisite traditional attire, participants showcased elegance and grace. At 2 p.m., the "horse-themed" traditional parade, a highlight of the Fucheng Lantern Festival Art Week, proceeded through the historic streets, offering a genuine folk cultural feast to the audience.







At Qiongtai Academy, the "Kuixing" figure blessed visitors from the balcony, granting good fortune for the new year.







As night fell, the festive atmosphere intensified. The streets of Fucheng sparkled with lights and colors, with visitors roaming amidst the vibrant celebrations.







At Qiongzhou Academy, a drone took flight, using the sky as a canvas to paint a magnificent scene of "dragons and phoenixes," perfectly blending technology with tradition. Simultaneously, the national style parade unfolded in Qiongzhou, featuring youth in flowing attire and floral fairies traversing ancient alleys, creating enchanting sights with every step.













Citizens and tourists exchanged smiles and flowers while sharing auspicious greetings amidst the warm ambiance, immersively experiencing the century-old floral exchange traditions of Fucheng.













That evening, the Fucheng area featured a lively flower exchange flash dance and performances of Qiong opera. Notably, to further enhance the immersive experience of cultural activities, the festival included various events such as a flower-seeking challenge, lantern riddles, and delightful fortune bag giveaways, along with an array of light displays. The newly designed "Qiongshan Eight Views" lantern silhouettes vividly depicted historical sites like "Five Officials Temple" and "Qiongtai Auspicious Land." Holographic projection technology animated ancient archways, complemented by creative light displays and interactive installations. The main roads in Fucheng transformed into a warm "Light Corridor," while several ancient alleys became themed "Flower Lanes" with distinctive lighting designs, creating a picturesque scene for each street.