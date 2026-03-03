AGIBOT Showcases Full Humanoid Robot Portfolio And Full-Scenario Robot Solutions At MWC 2026, Upgrading Global Ecosystem Layout

MENAFN - GetNews) Introducing flexible robot rental model and highlighting ecosystem collaborations across global partners







Barcelona, Spain - March 3, 2026 - AGIBOT, a global leading robotics company specializing in embodied intelligence, today presented its full portfolio of humanoid robots and multi-scenario solutions at MWC 2026, marking a major milestone in the company's commitment to Europe. Building on recent appearances in Milan and Munich, AGIBOT's presence in Barcelona featured both comprehensive booth demonstrations and collaborative showcases with ecosystem partners across multiple halls. By presenting integrated applications for smart retail, manufacturing, and logistics, the company highlighted how its embodied AI systems are ready for real-world deployment, further reinforcing its role within the global robotic innovation community.

"We see Europe as a vital hub for innovation, and we are here to learn and grow alongside local partners," stated William Shi, President of Europe at AGIBOT, during a collaborative session at MWC alongside leaders from Microsoft, Qualcomm, and EY. Highlighting AGIBOT's proven global deployment, Shi emphasized the company's commitment to deepening its regional roots: "By embracing open collaboration with European partners, we aim to co-develop a robust embodied AI ecosystem and explore localized robotic applications that meet the unique needs of this market."

A Comprehensive Robotics Portfolio for the European Market

Building on its recent appearances in Milan and Munich, AGIBOT used MWC 2026 to present its full robotics ecosystem as an integrated suite of commercially deployable solutions. Rather than showcasing standalone products, the company demonstrated how its humanoid platforms operate across real-world retail, manufacturing, logistics, and service environments.

The portfolio includes the A2 Series full-sized humanoids for reception and guided interaction; the X2 Series compact humanoids designed for entertainment, education, and research; and the G2 wheeled humanoids optimized for industrial precision assembly and continuous operations through real-world reinforcement learning.







The lineup also features the D1 Series quadruped robots for logistics and patrol, and the C5 autonomous cleaning solution for commercial spaces. Complementing these platforms is OmniHand, a high-dexterity robotic limb enabling human-like manipulation across service and industrial applications.

Introducing Robot Rental Platform for Universal Adoption

At MWC 2026, AGIBOT's online store agibot) has officially commenced global operations. This flagship platform serves as a centralized hub for the AGIBOT's core portfolio, including the A Series universal humanoids, X Series interactive robots, and D Series quadruped robots, offering global customers a streamlined gateway for both direct purchasing and flexible leasing. Beyond a simple showcase, the site provides a comprehensive portal for official product information, business inquiries, and bespoke customization services.







Coinciding with this launch, AGIBOT also introduced its Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) platforms, a flexible leasing model designed to make advanced embodied AI accessible to a broader audience. By shifting from ownership to a rental-based approach, AGIBOT effectively lowers the barrier to entry, enabling humanoid robots to be deployed across diverse scenarios, from private celebrations and high-impact marketing to professional commercial performances. To ensure a seamless experience, AGIBOT coordinates with local partners to provide full-spectrum technical support, covering every step from initial delivery to on-site execution.

This versatile leasing service currently covers 17 countries and regions, including major European markets such as Spain, Germany, France, Italy, and the UK, as well as North America, Malaysia, and other global hubs. The program offers maximum flexibility with no upper limit on rental duration and a minimum term of just one day, with pricing starting as low as €899. Whether for a single-day event or long-term operational needs, AGIBOT's RaaS model provides a lightweight and scalable pathway to the future of robotics.

For more information and online rental inquiries, please visit: agibot and botsharing

Building a Global Ecosystem for Embodied AI

AGIBOT's presence at MWC 2026 was defined by deep collaboration with industry leaders, showcasing the seamless integration of humanoid robotics into next-generation telecommunications. Notably, the AGIBOT D1 quadruped robot demonstrated the future of connectivity at the China Telecom pavilion, leveraging 6G sensing and universal connectivity to extend robotic operations from ground-level tasks to full-spatial exploration.

Expanding its commitment to regional growth, AGIBOT also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Singtel Enterprise during the event. As Singapore's largest telecommunications operator, Singtel operates a leading nationwide 5G network and serves an extensive enterprise and consumer customer base. This strategic partnership aims to drive robotics innovation and deployment within Singapore's advanced technological landscape. By combining AGIBOT's embodied intelligence with Singtel, both parties are dedicated to co-developing a thriving robotics ecosystem that serves the evolving needs of the Singapore market and beyond.

About AGIBOT

AGIBOT is dedicated to driving innovation through the integration of AI and robotics, creating world-leading general-purpose embodied robot products and an application ecosystem. Built on the foundation of the robotic body and powered by the fusion of interaction, manipulation, and locomotion intelligence - "1 Robotic Body + 3 Intelligence" - AGIBOT is a leading robotics company in the industry to deliver a complete product portfolio and deploy across all major application scenarios.