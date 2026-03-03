Only Indian Winner In Beethoven Award 2026 Competition

India-born Western classical music composer Konrad Fernandez has won the Silver Prize for composition in The Beethoven Award, an international cross-genre music competition meant to honour music as a force that unites people beyond borders. Addressing the 2026 winners, The Beethoven Award team said,“This edition received an exceptionally high number of applications from talented musicians worldwide, and the overall artistic level was truly remarkable.” This edition drew thousands of submissions from Europe, USA, Russia, Asia, Canada, South America, Australia, and New Zealand.

Earlier this year, from among contestants worldwide, Konrad's composition, Chaconne in E minor now on Spotify and Apple Music was shortlisted alongside just over 100 finalists. Now, in the composition category, he has won the silver prize among just five silver winners worldwide. Konrad is the only Indian to win the award this year. Such recognitions are routinely reserved for those professionally schooled in the Western classical music tradition; Konrad Fernandez is self-taught.

Welcoming the Award, Konrad said,“Beethoven is, by far, my favourite music composer and muse. I'm thrilled that this award comes just before we mark his 200th death anniversary next year. This recognition is heartening because many awards tend to reward dissonant or experimental styles of composition. The Chaconne I'd submitted follows an ancient style that, while infusing modern ideas, lies firmly within the bounds of traditional harmony and counterpoint.”

Konrad Fernandez is a self-taught Western Classical composer, learning and development professional, leadership coach, and author.

About The Beethoven Award

The Beethoven Award honours the spirit of music as a force that unites people beyond borders, languages, and generations. By participating, musicians take part in a global celebration of creativity, dedication, and the enduring power of music to inspire. Beethoven himself symbolizes resilience, creativity, and the triumph of art over adversity. The award celebrating Beethoven is one of several music awards hosted in partnership with the European-based Universal Maestro Society and Maestro Magazine; other awards celebrate the likes of Mozart, Chopin, Haydn, Brahms and Bach.

