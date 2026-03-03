Susan Jaunsen's New Book Explores Compassion, Rescue, And Remembrance Through The Lens Of The Rainbow Bridge

Susan Jaunsen has released a new work of fiction, Those We Meet at the Rainbow Bridge, a reflective story that examines how animals shape human lives long after they are gone. Through a fictional narrator, the book weaves together themes of rescue, responsibility, and remembrance in a way that feels deeply familiar to anyone who has loved an animal.

The narrative unfolds through encounters with animals who were rescued, cared for, and ultimately lost. These stories are not presented as heroic acts but as everyday moments of attention and care that quietly change the caregiver. The Rainbow Bridge serves as a framework for reflection rather than an ending, allowing the story to focus on connection rather than closure.

What sets this book apart is its emphasis on the emotional truth of animal relationships. The animals are not treated as lessons to be learned and left behind. Instead, they remain part of the narrator's inner life, shaping values, choices, and understanding of compassion.

Jaunsen's writing avoids dramatization, opting instead for clarity and sincerity. The story is accessible to a wide audience, including readers who may not typically seek out books about animals or loss. Its strength lies in its ability to reflect common experiences without simplifying them.

The book also addresses the often unseen emotional labor of caring for animals, particularly those who are overlooked or vulnerable. Through these moments, readers are reminded that kindness does not need to be large or visible to be meaningful.

While fictional, Those We Meet at the Rainbow Bridge resonates because it speaks to real emotions. It validates the grief of pet loss while also honoring the joy and purpose animals bring into human lives.

This book will appeal to readers interested in animal welfare, emotional storytelling, and stories that explore love beyond physical presence. It offers a gentle reminder that animals leave lasting marks, not only in memory but also in how we continue to care for the world around us.

Susan Jaunsen is best known for her inspirational poetry, though this story has lived quietly within her for many years. Those We Meet at the Rainbow Bridge was written to offer comfort to those who have lost beloved animal companions and to encourage compassion toward the animals who share our lives. Through this book, she hopes to inspire care, responsibility, and understanding for animals of all kinds. Susan shares her home with one indoor cat and several outdoor feral cats, all of whom have been spayed and neutered.

