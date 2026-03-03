Equizzle Launches AI-Powered Practice Tests Platform Revolutionizing Standardized Test Prep

MENAFN - GetNews) Austin based Digital Services co Kinematic Digital launched Equizzle which Offers Real-Time adaptive tests with Global Rankings and Personalized AI Feedback for SAT, K12 Maths, K12 Science and more

Austin - Equizzle today announces the full launch of its advanced adaptive practice test platform, giving students worldwide instant insight into their performance on exams like the SAT®, K12 Maths, K12 Science and many other tests launch in pipeline.

Unlike traditional prep tools, Equizzle provides full-length timed practice tests, instant scoring, true global percentile rankings, and AI-driven feedback that identifies weaknesses and builds custom improvement plans.

"We built Equizzle because students deserve to know exactly where they stand in terms of their preparation and how to fix gaps efficiently," said Megha, Director at Equizzle. "No more guessing-our AI delivers precise, evolving recommendations so everyone can study smarter and aim higher”

Key features:

Realistic full-length practice exams mirroring official formats

Instant scoring with detailed breakdowns

Real-time global percentile rankings

AI feedback highlighting error patterns and targeted strategies

Math AI Solver for step-by-step math solutions

Progress dashboards for motivation and tracking

In just the past month, more than thousand assessments have been completed, showing strong demand among U.S. high schoolers, students planning and preparing for SAT and lifelong learners. Affordable pricing makes premium prep accessible.

Equizzle is a product by Kinematic Digital which is a digital products and services company based in Austin, texas. The platform is live at , with more features coming soon.

About Equizzle

Equizzle uses AI, realistic simulations, and global benchmarking to deliver actionable insights, helping students prepare strategically and achieve better results. Visit .