My Redemption: A Powerful True Story Of Addiction, Accountability, And Hope

My Redemption is a raw, deeply human memoir that pulls readers into the rarely seen emotional reality behind professional sport and personal collapse. Written with honesty and courage by Tony Kelly, the book tells the story of a talented former footballer whose career and life were derailed by gambling addiction, racism, depression, and years of silent struggle.

Tony had to go through the full force of gambling addiction, and all what comes with it, having 2 houses repossessed, losing approx. £500,000 suffering mental health issues, going bankrupt in 2009 with a £192.000 bankruptcy file, and impacting those close to him, his family members.







At the height of his playing career, success appeared secure-but behind the scenes, pressure, identity conflict, and unchecked addiction led to devastating consequences. In My Redemption, readers are taken beyond the headlines and into the private moments where denial took root and control was slowly lost. The narrative does not seek sympathy or excuse, but truth-offering an unfiltered look at how easily ambition and addiction can collide.

What makes this memoir resonate is its refusal to end in despair. Through faith, family support, and personal accountability, Tony Kelly charts the difficult road back from rock bottom. Recovery is presented not as a single breakthrough moment, but as a daily commitment to honesty, responsibility, and change.

More than a sports story, My Redemption speaks directly to anyone affected by addiction-whether personally or through someone they love. It also offers valuable insight for parents, educators, coaches, and community leaders seeking to understand the hidden risks surrounding gambling and mental health.

Today, Tony Kelly is a leading voice in gambling harm education and prevention, using his lived experience to inform policy discussions and community outreach. My Redemption stands as both a cautionary tale and a message of hope, proving that redemption is possible when truth is faced and purpose is reclaimed.

For readers searching for authenticity, resilience, and real-world lessons, My Redemption delivers a story that stays with you long after the final page.

About the Author:







Tony Kelly [Full name-Nyrere Anthony Kelly] is a former English professional footballer who played for Bristol City, Stoke City, Cardiff City, Bury, Leyton Orient, Colchester united, Falkirk, Gimonais CK [Sweden] and also a former gambling addict. Tony has had an amazing journey, filled with adversity and trauma, but today he stands tall as a renowned gambling education advocate, CEO of his charity RED CARD GAMBLING SUPPORT PROJECT CIC, and published Author, as well as a well-respected public keynote speaker, travelling the country to share his story of hope and redemption.

TONY KELLY SCORES AGAINST LIVERPOOL AT ANFIELD.

Contact details:

Email:...

Our Website

Book Link: My Redemption: Its full time!