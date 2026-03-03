AFC Urgent Care Kennesaw Earns Distinction As A Top Urgent Care Clinic In Kennesaw, GA

MENAFN - GetNews)



AFC Urgent Care Kennesaw, a trusted provider of walk-in urgent care services in the Kennesaw community, has been recognized as a top urgent care clinic in Kennesaw, GA. The distinction highlights the clinic's commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality non-emergency medical care to local residents and families, reinforcing its reputation as a valued healthcare resource in the area.

KENNESAW, GA - March 3, 2026 - AFC Urgent Care Kennesaw, a trusted provider of walk-in urgent care services in the Kennesaw community, has been recognized as a top urgent care clinic in Kennesaw, GA. The distinction highlights the clinic's commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality non-emergency medical care to local residents and families, reinforcing its reputation as a valued healthcare resource in the area.

AFC Urgent Care Kennesaw offers comprehensive urgent care services for patients of all ages with no appointment necessary. Open seven days a week with extended weekday hours, the clinic provides prompt evaluation and treatment for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries, offering an efficient alternative to emergency room care for routine medical needs.

“AFC Urgent Care Kennesaw was founded on the principle that quality medical care should be both convenient and compassionate,” said a clinic spokesperson.“We are honored to be recognized as one of the top urgent care clinics in Kennesaw. Our team is proud to serve this community by delivering prompt care with dignity and respect, ensuring patients can access the care they need without unnecessary delays or barriers.”

The clinic's comprehensive services include treatment for common illnesses such as colds, flu, and infections, minor injury care including wound treatment and sprain evaluation, on-site lab testing and X-rays, vaccinations, routine physicals including sports and school physicals, tuberculosis and STD testing, and primary care services for patients who need timely medical attention when their primary care provider is unavailable. AFC Urgent Care Kennesaw accepts a wide range of insurance plans, walk-in patients and offers a streamlined patient experience to reduce wait times and stress.

What sets AFC Urgent Care Kennesaw apart is its patient-centered approach that balances convenience with clinical excellence. With a focus on delivering efficient, evidence-based care in a comfortable environment, the clinic helps patients avoid costly and time-consuming emergency room visits for non-urgent conditions. The clinic's extended hours, weekend availability, and emphasis on walk-in access make it a vital healthcare destination for the Kennesaw community.

Residents seeking timely medical care are encouraged to visit AFC Urgent Care Kennesaw at their convenience or call or for more information visit .

About AFC Urgent Care Kennesaw

AFC Urgent Care Kennesaw is a full-service urgent care clinic located in Kennesaw, GA, dedicated to providing non-emergency medical care to patients of all ages. The clinic offers a broad range of services including injury and illness care, on-site labs and diagnostic testing, vaccinations, physicals, and primary care support with extended hours and walk-in access. AFC Urgent Care Kennesaw's mission is to deliver timely, high-quality healthcare in a kind and caring environment that meets the needs of the community. AFC Urgent Care is part of a national network of urgent care clinics committed to improving access to medical care close to home.

Location

AFC Urgent Care Kennesaw

4069 Cherokee St NW Ste 400, Kennesaw, GA 30144

470-762-2060