AFC Urgent Care Marietta Earns Distinction As A Top Urgent Care Clinic In Marietta, GA

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Community Recognition Highlights Patient-Focused, Accessible Healthcare Services"AFC Urgent Care Marietta, a leading walk-in urgent care provider, has earned distinction as a top urgent care clinic serving the Marietta community. This recognition underscores the clinic's ongoing commitment to delivering timely, high-quality, patient-centered care for non-emergency medical needs.

MARIETTA, GA - March 3, 2026 - AFC Urgent Care Marietta, a leading walk-in urgent care provider, has earned distinction as a top urgent care clinic serving the Marietta community. This recognition underscores the clinic's ongoing commitment to delivering timely, high-quality, patient-centered care for non-emergency medical needs.

Offering convenient access to urgent care without appointments, AFC Urgent Care Marietta provides comprehensive services for patients of all ages. The clinic is open seven days a week with extended weekday evening hours and weekend availability, ensuring that quality care is accessible when it is needed most.

“We are honored to earn distinction as one of Marietta's top urgent care clinics,” said a representative of AFC Urgent Care Marietta.“Our team is committed to delivering compassionate, efficient care that meets the needs of our community. From unexpected illnesses to on-site diagnostics and routine physicals, we focus on making healthcare accessible and respectful for every patient who walks through our doors.”

AFC Urgent Care Marietta serves as a vital care option for conditions requiring prompt attention but not emergency intervention. The clinic offers a broad range of services including treatment for minor injuries and illnesses, on-site lab testing, digital X-rays, vaccinations, and physical exams for school, sports, and employment needs. Patients benefit from shorter wait times and a cost-effective alternative to emergency room visits for non-life-threatening conditions.

In addition to urgent care, the clinic provides preventive services such as flu shots, routine immunizations, and support for ongoing primary care needs when a primary physician is unavailable. AFC Urgent Care Marietta accepts most major insurance plans and offers self-pay options, reinforcing its commitment to reducing barriers to quality healthcare in the Marietta area.

Residents and families across Marietta rely on AFC Urgent Care Marietta for convenient, reliable medical care. Earning distinction as a top urgent care clinic reflects both patient trust and the clinic's dedication to maintaining high clinical standards.

Patients seeking immediate care or additional information are encouraged to visit or contact the clinic directly.

About AFC Urgent Care Marietta

AFC Urgent Care Marietta is a full-service urgent care clinic dedicated to providing high-quality medical care for non-emergency health concerns seven days a week. Conveniently located in Marietta, GA, the clinic offers walk-in access to injury and illness treatment, on-site X-ray and laboratory services, vaccinations, physicals, and preventive care. With a focus on accessibility, clinical excellence, and patient experience, AFC Urgent Care Marietta serves as a trusted healthcare resource for the local community.

Location:

AFC Urgent Care Marietta

3481 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy SW, Marietta, GA 30064

(678) 348-5119