Maribeth Lynch Recognized As Top-Producing Shrewsbury Realtor In 2025

Lamacchia Realty Shrewsbury's #1 Real Estate Brokerage by Sales Volume and Transaction Sides in 2025

Maribeth Lynch has been recognized as one of Shrewsbury's highest-ranking real estate agents for 2025, contributing to Lamacchia Realty's #1 brokerage ranking in the community. According to MLSPIN data, Lamacchia Realty led Shrewsbury by both sales volume and transaction sides throughout 2025.

“I'm fortunate to work for a great company which recognizes our achievements at every milestone, thank you to all of my colleagues for the support and encouragement, it goes a long way in helping all of us do a great job for our clients,” states Shrewsbury Realtor® Maribeth Lynch.

Record Performance in Competitive Market

Lynch's exceptional performance comes during a year when the broader real estate market faced significant challenges. Despite sluggish market conditions, Lamacchia Realty achieved 29% year-over-year growth companywide, driven by top producers like Lynch who maintained strong client relationships and transaction volume.

Serving Central Massachusetts Families

As part of Lamacchia Realty's Shrewsbury office, Lynch works alongside a team dedicated to serving Central Massachusetts homebuyers and sellers. Regional Sales Manager Lorna Van Horn noted that "the agents of the Shrewsbury office are always working hard to help their clients. Their dedication to training, helping each other and the local communities is what truly makes this office special".

Expertise You Can Trust

Lynch's ranking among Shrewsbury's top realtors reflects her commitment to client service, market expertise, and professional excellence. Her results demonstrate the value of working with an experienced local realtor who understands the Shrewsbury market intimately.

*Market data source: MLSPIN (SF, CC, MF) 1/1/2025 – 12/31/2025. Original announcement published by Lamacchia Realty.

About Maribeth Lynch

A distinguished leader in the Central Massachusetts and MetroWest real estate markets, Maribeth Lynch has seamlessly blended more than three decades of industry expertise with a deep-rooted passion for client service.

As the visionary behind Thrive Real Estate Specialists, which she founded in 2014, Maribeth is committed to transcending the norms of real estate service. Her approach, refined during a 12-year tenure with a leading national brokerage, is characterized by a fervent dedication to her clients, many of whom have become lifetime friends.

In 2024, Thrive Real Estate Specialists was acquired by LaMacchia Realty.

Maribeth's local insight stems from her active community involvement. Since buying her first home in Shrewsbury in 1990, she has participated in everything from the schools and sports teams to the arts and local government. When organizations need support, they know they can count on Maribeth and her team to lend the gifts of time and resources.

This commitment to community is born from a desire to leave the town an even better place than the one she decided to call home, so future generations will continue to thrive here. To that end, Maribeth currently serves as Chairman of the Zoning Board of Appeals. Additionally, she is a founding member of the Shrewsbury Town Center Association-which, among other things, lights the Town Common each holiday season-and remains an active Board member.

Maribeth has been described as tenacious, confident and determined. She draws upon these attributes to contribute to her community, the real estate industry, and her family and friends. Her core desire is to serve without fanfare or recognition, yet her work has not gone unnoticed. In 2022, her contributions earned her the prestigious Commonwealth Heroes Award, bestowed by the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women. She also received the Massachusetts Association of Realtors Gratitude Award, which celebrates unsung heroes within the Realtor community.

When she's not working, Maribeth treasures time with her husband Rick, their five children, Colin, Brian, Mariah, Ryan, and Jake, and their beloved grandchildren, Adelyn, Kena and Silas and their dog, Pippi.