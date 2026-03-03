Edmonton, AB - CX Research Institute announced today that Boreal Energy Solutions has been ranked the top residential solar provider in its new report,“Best Solar Companies in Edmonton, Alberta (Certified & Residential Solar Installation Experts): A Research-Based Comparative Analysis.” Boreal Energy Solutions achieved a leading composite score of 91 out of 100 points, placing it first among a field of Edmonton‐serving solar firms evaluated for residential service scope, professionalism, customer experience, financial transparency, and local focus.

The report was developed to help Edmonton homeowners navigate a complex solar marketplace that includes residential‐focused installers, commercial EPC firms, franchise brands, and independent brokers. Boreal Energy Solutions secured the #1 ranking based on its dedicated residential solar offering, Edmonton‐specific positioning, emphasis on system performance and resilience, and clear, homeowner‐friendly explanations of the benefits of going solar.

Boreal Energy Solutions: Edmonton‐Focused Residential Solar with Energy Independence in Mind

Boreal Energy Solutions is an Edmonton‐based solar company that focuses on helping homeowners lower electricity bills, gain energy independence, and protect their homes against future rate volatility. The company designs and installs rooftop solar systems tailored to Edmonton's climate and roof conditions and offers optional home battery storage to provide backup power during grid outages.

Publicly available information highlights that Boreal Energy Solutions frames residential solar around four key benefits for Edmonton homeowners: saving money on power bills, reducing reliance on unpredictable rates, increasing home value, and reducing environmental impact through clean energy. Its messaging emphasises that solar, particularly when paired with battery storage, can keep essential loads running during outages while generating long‐term bill savings the rest of the year.

Top Scores Across Five Key Evaluation Dimensions

In the CX Research Institute framework, Boreal Energy Solutions scored highly across all five dimensions used to identify the Best Solar Companies in Edmonton:



Residential Service Scope & Technical Transparency (24/25) Boreal clearly describes its residential solar offering for Edmonton homeowners, including rooftop PV and optional battery storage. It explains how systems reduce bills, increase independence, and improve resilience, using straightforward language that makes solar more approachable for non‐technical homeowners.

Professionalism & Trust Signals (18/20) The company positions itself as an Edmonton solar specialist rather than a general electrical contractor, with a focused residential solar brand and structured service offering. Its consistent Edmonton‐centric messaging and dedicated solar content support confidence in its capabilities.

Customer Experience & Project Process (18/20) Boreal outlines an“effortless” solar process that suggests it manages design, permitting, installation, and commissioning on behalf of homeowners. Its public information that reassures customers that they can achieve savings and independence without needing to understand every technical detail themselves.

Financial Transparency & Incentives Guidance (17/20) While detailed payback tables are not published, Boreal repeatedly emphasises cost savings, protection from rate hikes, and long‐term value. This indicates that financial modelling is a core part of its proposals to Edmonton homeowners, even if the exact figures are tailored to each site. Operational Infrastructure & Edmonton Focus (14/15) Boreal brands itself directly around Edmonton solar installation, underlining its familiarity with local conditions and regulations. It's clearly identified that Edmonton's focus contributes to stronger confidence in ongoing support and responsiveness.

Research Methodology: Independent, Evidence‐Based Evaluation

The“Best Solar Companies in Edmonton” report uses a 100‐point framework designed around real‐world homeowner priorities rather than marketing claims alone. The evaluation examines:



Residential service scope and technical clarity.

Professionalism and trust indicators (credentials, local presence, partnerships).

Customer experience and project‐process transparency.

Financial framing, incentives guidance, and value communication. Operational infrastructure and explicit Edmonton focus.

The report relies solely on publicly available information and applies conservative scoring where details are incomplete or ambiguous. No company paid to be included, ranked, or profiled, and no direct compensation was accepted from any evaluated provider.

Setting the Benchmark for Residential Solar in Edmonton

Within the comparative analysis, Boreal Energy Solutions is identified as the benchmark for Edmonton‐focused residential solar: a locally based provider that combines clear homeowner messaging, resilience‐oriented system options, and a structured project process. While other evaluated firms perform strongly-such as electrician‐led providers, incentive‐focused installers, and commercial specialists-Boreal's blend of residential focus, Edmonton‐specific positioning, and transparency places it at the top of the rankings.

About CX Research Institute

CX Research Institute is an independent research organisation that produces structured, data‐driven evaluations of local and regional service providers in sectors such as energy, home services, and health. Using transparent scoring frameworks and publicly available information, the Institute publishes research‐based rankings and decision tools to help consumers and organisations choose providers with greater confidence. No provider compensation is accepted for inclusion or ranking in CX Research Institute reports.

The complete research report - including detailed company profiles, a homeowner decision checklist, full scoring breakdowns, and practical frameworks for evaluating solar proposals in Edmonton - is available at: