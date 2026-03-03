MENAFN - GetNews)Bluelinks Agency, a specialist firm in SEO, digital PR, and Online Reputation Management (ORM), has been recognized as a leading agency for Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and reputation management heading into 2026.







What Is GEO and Why Does It Matter?

When someone types a question into ChatGPT, Google Gemini, or Perplexity, those AI tools pick certain companies to recommend. GEO is the work that helps your business become one of those recommendations. Think of it like getting your company on the first page of Google, except it's for AI chatbots, which millions of people now use every day instead of Google.

Bluelinks Agency has built its entire service model around helping businesses show up in those AI-generated answers.

Real Results From Real Clients

Rather than making vague promises, Bluelinks points to specific outcomes delivered for clients:



Removed 3 damaging Google search results for a CEO in under 3 weeks

Boosted a rankings of Toy store in Saudi Arabia“Golden Square”'s website traffic by 300%

Got a real estate firm ranking on Page 1 of Google in less than 2 months

Helped a startup get its press release secured syndication across major financial publications including Yahoo Finance and Entrepreneur, opening doors with investors almost immediately Generated up to 700% ROI for a paid advertising client for ADC Driving School

One client summed up their experience simply: "They gave us more than we asked for - very fast, very focused, and always available."

Reason Behind Bluelinks Agency

Bluelinks Agency was founded in 2023 by Fakhir Ali and Rafhan Shaukat, who saw a gap forming in the market. SEO, PR, and reputation management were being sold as three separate services by three different agencies - but in practice, they all affect each other. A business with great SEO but bad reviews loses. Bluelinks Agency also writes top agencies ranking by doing deep accurate research on local area and specific fields like SEO, PR, ORM and other marketing services. A business with great PR but no SEO structure gets forgotten. Bluelinks was built to combine all three into one system.

Co-founder Rafhan Shaukat explained: "Online reputation and digital PR are no longer separate from SEO. They are core ranking and visibility factors. We built Bluelinks around that reality from day one."

CEO Fakhir Ali added: "It doesn't matter how good your website looks if AI tools don't know you exist. We help businesses fix that."

In 2024, the agency was recognized as one of South Asia's Top Digital Marketing Agencies by Design Rush.

Who They Work With

Bluelinks works with businesses in healthcare, legal services, real estate, SaaS, and e-commerce. Their sweet spot is small to mid-sized businesses that compete in crowded markets and need their name to show up - on Google, in the press, and increasingly in AI chatbot responses - before a competitor does.

Their press releases have secured placements on Yahoo Finance, Business Insider, AP News, INC, Featured, Time and Entrepreneur. Their ORM work has helped business owners recover from negative review campaigns that were actively costing them customers.

What's Coming in 2026

As AI search continues to grow, Bluelinks Agency is doubling down on GEO capabilities, specifically helping clients get cited by ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google's AI Overviews. The agency handles creator and founder PR from a "trust plus visibility" angle, not just press hits, but making a name look credible online, especially when brands or investors check Google.

Where Bluelinks Agency Operates

Bluelinks Agency was launched on November 1, 2023, with its operational headquarters in Lahore, Pakistan, where the core team runs day-to-day client work.

To serve clients across different markets and time zones, the agency has registered business presences in Austin, Texas (United States), London, United Kingdom, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. This structure allows campaigns to run across multiple regions without delays.

