Bonnie Plants To Be Featured On Now We Know! With Steve Guttenberg Airing March 7 On CNBC

UNION SPRINGS, AL - The upcoming episode of Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg, airing Saturday, March 7 at 1p ET on CNBC, will feature Bonnie Plants, a company that has helped generations of Americans grow their own food at home.

The segment takes viewers inside the world of home gardening, highlighting how Bonnie Plants cultivates and distributes vegetable and herb plants to retailers across the country. From greenhouse innovation to sustainable growing practices, the feature explores how the company supports backyard gardeners and local food initiatives alike.

By spotlighting Bonnie Plants, Now We Know! celebrates the growing interest in self-sufficiency, sustainability, and hands-on learning through gardening. The series continues its mission to educate and inspire audiences by showcasing organizations that help people connect more deeply with the world around them every Saturday morning.

About Now We Know!

Hosted by actor, author, and businessman, Steve Guttenberg, this unique platform inspires the next generation of knowledge seekers and viewers around the country. Each episode features up to four industry experts who provide their own unique perspective on the topic at hand via a 6-8–minute segment produced by our team, bringing a fresh look at interesting narratives, moderated by the one and only Steve Guttenberg.

