Austal USA To Be Featured On Now We Know! With Steve Guttenberg Airing March 7 On CNBC

MOBILE, AL - The upcoming episode of Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg, airing Saturday, March 7 at 1p ET on CNBC, will feature Austal USA, a leading shipbuilder supporting maritime defense and commercial innovation.

The segment provides an inside look at modern ship construction, highlighting the advanced engineering, manufacturing precision, and skilled workforce required to build high-performance vessels. From cutting-edge aluminum and steel fabrication to large-scale production capabilities, Austal USA exemplifies American shipbuilding expertise.

The team at Austal is excited to share their story on Now We Know!, with Michelle Kruger, President Emeritus, Austal USA stating that“It's extremely important to help everyone understand what we do, why we do it, and why what we do is important. It's also a testament to our workforce; when they see [Now We Know!], they recognize the fact that they are valued, what they do is valued, and that it's worthy of being promulgated into the public.”

By spotlighting Austal USA, Now We Know! showcases the craftsmanship and innovation driving the maritime industry forward. The series continues its mission to educate and inspire audiences by showcasing organizations that help people connect more deeply with the world around them every Saturday morning.

About Now We Know!

Hosted by actor, author, and businessman, Steve Guttenberg, this unique platform inspires the next generation of knowledge seekers and viewers around the country. Each episode features up to four industry experts who provide their own unique perspective on the topic at hand via a 6-8–minute segment produced by our team, bringing a fresh look at interesting narratives, moderated by the one and only Steve Guttenberg.

