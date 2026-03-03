ALTAVA Group Records 170,000 Visitors And 100% Sell-Out, Proving Digital Fandom Power

MENAFN - GetNews) How Virtual Idols and Webtoons are Driving Real-World Luxury Commerce at Hyundai Department Store-p src="https://www.abnewswire.com/upload/2026/03/108341e53c8d053add36aebed2ee05df.jpg" alt="" width="650" height="404" />

ROBLOX Pop-up store at Hyundai Department Store in Korea

SINGAPORE - March 03, 2026 - What drove 170,000 visitors to a single venue in just 17 days, resulting in a complete sell-out of 93 different merchandise lines? The answer lies in the explosive power of digital fandom. Centered around Virtual Idols and Webtoon IPs, this digital-first engagement is now shifting the landscape of the physical economy. The market's focus has moved beyond the hype of digital content to a tangible reality: how digital passion translates into direct, high-performance revenue.

At the heart of this transformation is ALTAVA Group, a global AI fashion-tech leader. By turning " digital imagination " into " tangible business," ALTAVA has bridged the gap between virtual fan engagement and real-world commerce, backed by successful collaborations with world-class luxury houses under LVMH, Balmain, Fendi, and Prada.

The "Pop-up Shock": Digital Fandom Driving Mass Footfall Can engagement within virtual spaces truly drive offline department store sales? ALTAVA Group recently proved a resounding "Yes" through a strategic Digital IP-linked pop-up store initiative with Hyundai Department Store.

By translating virtual IP assets-including a specialized experience within the ROBLOX environment-and community engagement into a physical retail experience, ALTAVA achieved unprecedented results:



170,000+ visitors recorded in just 17 days. 93 types of limited-edition merchandise completely sold out.



This phenomenon serves as a definitive case study proving that fandoms built around Virtual Idols and Digital IPs have evolved into a powerful economic force with significant real-world purchasing power, transcending any single platform.

Empowering Creators: Lowering the Barrier for Virtual Idols and Webtoons This shift is accelerated by the accessibility of high-fidelity digital assets. ALTAVA has broken the high barrier of 3D design, empowering Virtual Idol creators and Webtoon artists to effortlessly expand their IPs into new dimensions.

Through ALTAVA AI, over 75,000 creators have brought their imaginations to life, generating nearly 70,000 high-fidelity assets. By turning a single line of text into market-ready 3D fashion and items, ALTAVA is providing the essential stage where digital stars and webtoon characters become commercial realities.

Connecting Passion: Where Fandom Lives, Value Follows

From luxury fashion to the booming Virtual Idol economy (including its partnership with Vsinger ), the focus of global business has shifted to where the passion lives. Whether it is for a high-end brand, a virtual pop star, or a trending webtoon IP, the rule is simple: "Where there is fandom, there is value."

"2025 was the year we stopped talking about potential and started delivering profit," said Andy Ku, CEO of ALTAVA Group. "We proved that digital pixels can move real people and generate real value. As we move into 2026, we will continue to be the bridge connecting the heritage of luxury with the limitless evolution of AI, virtual entertainment, and immersive retail experiences."

About ALTAVA Group

ALTAVA Group is a global AI-powered fashion-tech company based in Singapore. Serving as the gateway for global luxury brands to enter the digital creator economy, ALTAVA empowers brands, Virtual Idol projects, and Webtoon IPs to monetize their creativity through proprietary AI technology and strategic partnerships.