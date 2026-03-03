This Year's Winter In Kyiv Coldest In 15 Years

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Winter months in Kyiv, except for December, were colder than the norm. January saw the largest negative deviation (-4.4°C). The coldest day of the winter was February 10, when the temperature fell to -20.2°C, while the warmest day was December 10, when the air temperature rose to +9.3°C," the observatory said.

According to the institution, citing data from the United Hydrometeorological Station in Kyiv, the average monthly air temperature in Kyiv during the calendar winter was -4.0°C, which is 1.5°C below the climatic norm.

The observatory noted that the last similarly cold winter in the capital occurred in 2010-2011, when the average temperature was -4.2°C.

"Precipitation during this calendar winter totaled 112 mm, or 91% above the climatic norm," the observatory said.

As reported earlier, the average monthly temperature in Kyiv in February was -5.3°C, which is 3°C below the climatic norm.