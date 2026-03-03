Dexterra Group Inc. Announces Results For Q4 And Year Ended December 31, 2025
|
|Three months ended December 31,
|Years ended December 31,
|(000's except per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|270,951
|$
|247,758
|$
|1,041,250
|$
|1,003,027
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|32,574
|26,558
|122,815
|107,438
|Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue(1)
|12.0%
|10.7%
|11.8%
|10.7%
|Net earnings(2)(3)
|7,416
|6,915
|40,801
|20,093
|Net earnings per share, basic and diluted(3)
|0.12
|0.11
|0.65
|0.31
|Total assets
|720,675
|524,890
|720,675
|524,890
|Total loans and borrowings ("Net Debt")
|199,717
|67,859
|199,717
|67,859
|Free Cash Flow(1)
|24,549
|52,701
|60,266
|74,680
(1) Please refer to the "Non-GAAP measures" section for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue and Free Cash Flow and to the "Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures" section for the related calculations.
(2) Acquisition costs in pre-tax earnings for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, were $0.7 million and $1.3 million, respectively (2024 - $nil and $0.4 million, respectively). Please see "Non-GAAP measures" section for additional details.
(3) Net earnings for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 includes a net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, of $0.7 million and $17.4 million, respectively. Net earnings per share, basic and diluted, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 include a net loss from discontinued operations per share, basic and diluted, of $nil and $0.27, respectively.
Fourth Quarter and Annual Operational Analysis
|
|Three months ended December 31,
|Years ended December 31,
|(000's)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|Support Services
|$
|230,582
|$
|206,472
|$
|868,306
|$
|811,180
|Asset Based Services
|40,369
|41,286
|172,944
|191,847
|Total Revenue
|$
|270,951
|$
|247,758
|$
|1,041,250
|$
|1,003,027
|Adjusted EBITDA:
|Support Services
|$
|23,874
|$
|18,209
|$
|87,734
|$
|74,133
|Asset Based Services
|15,095
|13,896
|61,199
|56,215
|Corporate, Other and Inter-segment eliminations
|(6,395
|)
|(5,547
|)
|(26,118
|)
|(22,910
|)
|Total Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|32,574
|$
|26,558
|$
|122,815
|$
|107,438
|Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Revenue
|Support Services
|10.4 %
|8.8 %
|10.1 %
|9.1 %
|Asset Based Services
|37.4 %
|33.7 %
|35.4 %
|29.3 %
Support Services
Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $868.3 million, an increase of 7.0% compared to 2024. The increase was primarily driven by strong camp occupancy, new sales, a full year impact for CMI and the acquisition of Right Choice in 2025 which contributed $19.5 million of revenue.
Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $87.7 million, an increase of 18.3% compared to 2024, attributable to the factors mentioned above. Adjusted EBITDA from PVC and Right Choice was $2.8 million and $4.6 million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the year ended December 31, 2025 was 10.1% compared to 9.1% in 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding the equity accounted investment in PVC was 9.8%. Adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to exceed 9% over the long term.
For Q4 2025, Support Services revenues were $230.6 million, an increase of 11.7% over Q4 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was $23.9 million in Q4 2025 compared to $18.2 million for Q4 2024 and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue was 10.4% in Q4 2025 compared to 8.8% in Q4 2024. Adjusted EBITDA from PVC and Right Choice for Q4 2025 was $1.9 million and $4.2 million, respectively. Drivers of the increases in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA are consistent with the factors mentioned above. For Q4 2025, Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding PVC was 9.6%.
Asset Based Services
Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $172.9 million, a decrease of 9.9% compared to 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by lower workforce accommodation installation and access matting revenue, compared to the prior year, which was partially offset by the contribution from Right Choice of $7.9 million.
Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $61.2 million, an increase of 8.9% compared to 2024. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was driven
