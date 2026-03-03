Vext Advances Ohio Expansion With Seventh Retail Location
|Facility 1
|Status
|Tier 1 Cultivation Facility – 25,000 square feet (Jackson, Ohio)
|Fully operational. Ability to expand to 50,000 square feet. Certificate of Operation received for adult-use.
|Manufacturing Facility (Jackson, Ohio)
|Fully operational.
|Herbal Wellness Center (Jackson, Ohio)
|Fully operational as a medical and adult-use dispensary.
|Herbal Wellness Center (Columbus, Ohio)
|Fully operational as a medical and adult-use dispensary.
|Herbal Wellness Center (Athens, Ohio)
|Fully operational as a medical and adult-use dispensary.
|Herbal Wellness Center (Jeffersonville, Ohio)
|Fully operational as a medical and adult-use dispensary.
|Dispensary 5 (Portsmouth, Ohio)
|Fully operational as a medical and adult-use dispensary.
|Dispensary 6 (Fairfield, Ohio)
|Provisional dual-use license received and construction is in process. Expected to be operational by Q2 2026.
|Dispensary 7 (Columbus, Ohio)
|Provisional dual-use license received and construction expected to commence in March 2026. Expected to be operational by Q4 2026.
| Dispensary 8
(Granted approval to develop 1 additional dual-use dispensary)
|As a Tier 1 Cultivator, Vext has received approval under the DCC's 10(B) license program to develop three dual-use dispensaries, including Dispensaries 6 and 7. The target location for the remaining dispensary has been identified and will be announced when provisional permits are issued by the DCC.
For more details, visit Vext's investor website or contact the IR team at ....
About Vext Science, Inc.
Vext Science, Inc. is a U.S.-based cannabis operator with vertical operations in Arizona and Ohio. Vext's expertise spans from cultivation through to retail operations in its key markets. Based out of Arizona, Vext owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, fully built-out manufacturing facilities as well as dispensaries in both Arizona and Ohio. The Company manufactures VapenTM, one of the leading THC concentrates, edibles, and distillate cartridge brands in Arizona. Its selection of award-winning products are created with Vext's in-house, high-quality flower and distributed across Arizona and Ohio. Vext's leadership team brings a proven track record of building and operating profitable multi-state operations. The Company's primary focus is to continue growing in its core states of Arizona and Ohio, bringing together cutting-edge science, manufacturing, and marketing to provide a reliable and valuable customer experience while generating shareholder value.
Vext Science, Inc. is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol VEXT and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol VEXTF. Learn more at and connect with Vext on Twitter/X and LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in Vext's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "believe", "should", "positioned", and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding future developments and the business and operations of Vext, including but not limited to the Company's expansion in Ohio and the anticipated results therefrom, the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, the acquisition of additional licenses, and the development and opening of additional dispensaries in Ohio, all of which are subject to the risk factors contained in Vext's continuous disclosure filed on SEDAR+ at .
Although Vext has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; being engaged in activities currently considered illegal under U.S. Federal laws; change in laws; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindered market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry; and regulatory or political change.
There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Because of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.
Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Vext disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and Vext does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.
Eric Offenberger
Chief Executive Officer
844-211-3725
For further information:
Jonathan Ross, Vext Investor Relations
...
416-244-9851
SOURCE: Vext Science, Inc.
1 As a Tier 1 Cultivator, Vext has received approval under the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control's (DCC) 10(B) license program to develop three additional dual-use dispensaries, including Fairfield, putting Vext on track to reach the state license cap of eight dispensaries in 2026.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: VEXT Science, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment