Lion Rock Resources Engages Global One Media

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Lion Rock Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROAR) (FSE: KGB) (OTCQB: LRRIF ) (the " Company ") announces that it has entered into a Media Agency Agreement (the " Agreement ") with Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. (" Global One Media "), under which Global One Media will provide digital marketing services, including content creation, social media distribution, and related online awareness initiatives.

The term of the Agreement is for six months, for a monthly fee of US$6,500, with the first three months payable in advance. All fees payable by the Company to Global One Media pursuant to the terms of the Agreement will be paid out of general working capital of the Company.

Global One Media is based out of Singapore. The Company and Global One Media act at arm's length. Global One Media has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or present intent to acquire such an interest. The services to be provided under the Agreement are limited to marketing and communications activities and do not include investor relations services. The Agreement remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Global One Media

Global One Media Group is an investor marketing and media firm focused on digital investor communications for publicly traded companies. Through strategic narrative development, premium video content, and international distribution across its investor media network, the firm helps issuers enhance visibility and connect with investors across North America, Europe, and Asia.

About Lion Rock Resources Inc.

Lion Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-grade gold and lithium projects in North America. The Company's flagship Volney Project is located in South Dakota's Black Hills, a mining-friendly jurisdiction with a long history of gold production. Lion Rock is led by an experienced technical and capital markets team with a track record of mineral discovery, project development, and financing.

On Behalf of the Board

R. Dale Ginn, President and Chief Executive Officer

O: 604-678-5308

E: ...

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

