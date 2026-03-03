MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post 160 Young People Strengthen Their STEM Profiles to Close Employability Gaps in Costa Rica appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

In a global context where 267 million young people between the ages of 15 and 24 are neither studying nor working, and where 63% of employers warn of serious skills gaps by 2030, Costa Rica is no stranger to this challenge.

Every year, around 17,000 students graduate from technical colleges, but only 31% successfully enter the job market.

In light of this reality, the Monge Foundation launched a new generation of the Student Leadership and Employability Program“Soy Cambio” (I Am Change). In 2026 alone, it will benefit 160 eleventh-grade students from technical schools in San José, Alajuela, Heredia, Cartago, and Limón.

The initiative seeks to strengthen key competencies in STEM areas and develop skills for life and work in the 21st century.

The program includes English language training, complementary technical courses, business tours, interdisciplinary support, and financial assistance for students in vulnerable situations.

“With 'Soy Cambio,' we not only promote academic success, but also provide practical tools that enable young people to make their way in the professional world,” said Lourdes Brizuela, executive director of the Monge Foundation.

In addition, 18 students from the southern region will receive follow-up, financial incentives, technological equipment, and Internet connection as part of Grupo Monge's Social Responsibility program.

Fundación Monge works in coordination with public institutions and companies in the technology, advanced manufacturing, and medical device sectors. The aim is to facilitate the formal employment of graduates, who stand out for their technical training and command of English.

The commitment is clear: to invest in young talent in order to respond to market demand and strengthen the country's competitiveness.

