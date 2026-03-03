162 Acre Ocean View Development Land For Sale In Tárcoles, Costa Rica

162 Acre Ocean View Development Land For Sale In Tárcoles, Costa Rica
Sale Price: $2,950,000 USD
Land Size: 162-acre (654,426 m2)
Location: Tárcoles, Costa Rica (Developer ready property near the next international airport of Costa Rica)
Property Type: Ocean View Development Land for Sale in Tárcoles Costa Rica
A rare large-scale investment opportunity in Costa Rica's Central Pacific growth corridor, this 162-acre (654,426 m2) property offers panoramic ocean and river views, secured water infrastructure, and direct highway frontage-positioning it as one of the most compelling development parcels currently available in the region.
Located between Jacó and Orotina, this property benefits from strong tourism traffic, expanding residential demand, and increasing infrastructure investment along the Pacific corridor.
Asking Price: $2,950,000
Land Basis: Under $5 per m2
Coordinates: 9.75635° N, 84.62469° W
This Tárcoles development land sits in a high-growth zone with exceptional accessibility:
-
45–50 minutes to Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO)
20 minutes to Los Sueños Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort
1 minute from Carara National Park
9 minutes to Lagunillas Beach
Direct frontage on Route 34 (Pacific Coast Highway)
Additional access via Calle La Barca
Its proximity to eco-tourism attractions, crocodile river tours, and wildlife viewing areas enhances potential for residential, resort, or mixed-use development.Property Overview – 162 Acres of Titled Development Land Land Size & Topography
-
654,426 m2 (162 acres / 65.8 hectares)
Elevated ridgelines with panoramic Gulf of Nicoya views
Natural terraces reducing cut-and-fill costs
Outside major flood zones
Dual public road frontage
Approximately 39% of the conceptual lot layout has ocean-view positioning following clearing and engineering review.Secured Water Infrastructure – Key Development Advantage
Water access remains one of the primary development barriers in Costa Rica. This property stands out with:
-
Two legally registered high-capacity wells
Approximately 9 liters per second combined output
Prior AYA and ASADA approvals (re-approvable)
Engineer estimate supporting up to 400 lots (subject to final regulatory confirmation)
This significantly reduces execution risk compared to undeveloped land parcels without confirmed water supply.
Existing Infrastructure & Site Preparation
Significant groundwork has already been completed:
-
Over one mile of internal gravel roads reopened
Catch basins installed for stormwater management
Erosion control systems in place
Existing grading reduces initial capital expenditure
These improvements accelerate development timelines and reduce upfront costs.Existing Residential Structures
The property includes four residential buildings:
-
Estimated refurbishment cost: ~$30,000 per unit
Potential short-term rental income
Option for boutique hospitality integration or on-site staff housing
A conceptual master plan outlines 167 oversized residential lots, with scalability supported by water capacity.Possible Development Concepts
-
Master-planned residential community
Eco-resort leveraging proximity to Carara National Park
Boutique hospitality development
Wellness retreat campus
Mixed-use phased subdivision
Phased execution allows flexible capital deployment and reduced holding risk.On-Property Wildlife & Eco-Tourism Appeal
This Central Pacific property benefits from direct access to Costa Rica's biodiversity:
-
Daily scarlet macaw flyovers
Howler monkeys
Sloths in canopy areas
Nearby mangrove ecosystems
The adjacency to Carara National Park-one of the country's most important scarlet macaw habitats-adds unique branding value for eco-focused development.
Illustrative Development Upside (Conceptual)
All figures are illustrative estimates based on conceptual layouts and market comparables. Final results depend on approvals, design, costs, and market conditions.Permitting & Condominium Regime Pathway
A local engineering firm previously secured water approvals and reconfirmed a development pathway including:
-
Uso de Suelo
SETENA
CFIA
AYA / ASADA
INVU
MINAE
MOPT
INS-Bomberos
Ministerio de Salud
National Registry inscription
Estimated timeline: 12–15 months
Estimated cost: ~$250,000+ (depending on lot count and regulatory fees)
Phased subdivision of 50–100 lots can accelerate early sales and cash flow.Investment Highlights – Why This Tárcoles Development Land Stands Out
-
Under $5 per m2 entry basis
Highway frontage and visibility
Secured water wells
Existing infrastructure installed
Strong Central Pacific tourism demand
Seller financing available for qualified buyers
Few properties in Costa Rica offer this combination of scale, infrastructure security, and strategic location in a proven growth corridor.Offering Terms
-
Clean title
No active permits (open to buyer vision)
Seller financing available
Immediate site visits possible
