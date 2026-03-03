MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post 162 Acre Ocean View Development Land for Sale in Tárcoles, Costa Rica appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Sale Price: $2,950,000 USD

Land Size: 162-acre (654,426 m2)

Location: Tárcoles, Costa Rica (Developer ready property near the next international airport of Costa Rica)

Property Type: Ocean View Development Land for Sale in Tárcoles Costa Rica

Brochure: Download

Request: Additional Information Private Showing

A rare large-scale investment opportunity in Costa Rica's Central Pacific growth corridor, this 162-acre (654,426 m2) property offers panoramic ocean and river views, secured water infrastructure, and direct highway frontage-positioning it as one of the most compelling development parcels currently available in the region.

Located between Jacó and Orotina, this property benefits from strong tourism traffic, expanding residential demand, and increasing infrastructure investment along the Pacific corridor.

Asking Price: $2,950,000

Land Basis: Under $5 per m2

Coordinates: 9.75635° N, 84.62469° W

Strategic Central Pacific Location

This Tárcoles development land sits in a high-growth zone with exceptional accessibility:



45–50 minutes to Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO)

20 minutes to Los Sueños Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort

1 minute from Carara National Park

9 minutes to Lagunillas Beach

Direct frontage on Route 34 (Pacific Coast Highway) Additional access via Calle La Barca

Its proximity to eco-tourism attractions, crocodile river tours, and wildlife viewing areas enhances potential for residential, resort, or mixed-use development.



654,426 m2 (162 acres / 65.8 hectares)

Elevated ridgelines with panoramic Gulf of Nicoya views

Natural terraces reducing cut-and-fill costs

Outside major flood zones Dual public road frontage

Property Overview – 162 Acres of Titled Development Land Land Size & Topography

Approximately 39% of the conceptual lot layout has ocean-view positioning following clearing and engineering review.

Secured Water Infrastructure – Key Development Advantage

Water access remains one of the primary development barriers in Costa Rica. This property stands out with:



Two legally registered high-capacity wells

Approximately 9 liters per second combined output

Prior AYA and ASADA approvals (re-approvable) Engineer estimate supporting up to 400 lots (subject to final regulatory confirmation)

This significantly reduces execution risk compared to undeveloped land parcels without confirmed water supply.





Existing Infrastructure & Site Preparation

Significant groundwork has already been completed:



Over one mile of internal gravel roads reopened

Catch basins installed for stormwater management

Erosion control systems in place Existing grading reduces initial capital expenditure

These improvements accelerate development timelines and reduce upfront costs.

Existing Residential Structures

The property includes four residential buildings:



Estimated refurbishment cost: ~$30,000 per unit

Potential short-term rental income Option for boutique hospitality integration or on-site staff housing

Development Potential in Tárcoles Real Estate

A conceptual master plan outlines 167 oversized residential lots, with scalability supported by water capacity.



Master-planned residential community

Eco-resort leveraging proximity to Carara National Park

Boutique hospitality development

Wellness retreat campus Mixed-use phased subdivision

Possible Development Concepts

Phased execution allows flexible capital deployment and reduced holding risk.

On-Property Wildlife & Eco-Tourism Appeal

This Central Pacific property benefits from direct access to Costa Rica's biodiversity:



Daily scarlet macaw flyovers

Howler monkeys

Sloths in canopy areas Nearby mangrove ecosystems

The adjacency to Carara National Park-one of the country's most important scarlet macaw habitats-adds unique branding value for eco-focused development.





Illustrative Development Upside (Conceptual)

All figures are illustrative estimates based on conceptual layouts and market comparables. Final results depend on approvals, design, costs, and market conditions.

Permitting & Condominium Regime Pathway

A local engineering firm previously secured water approvals and reconfirmed a development pathway including:



Uso de Suelo

SETENA

CFIA

AYA / ASADA

INVU

MINAE

MOPT

INS-Bomberos

Ministerio de Salud National Registry inscription

Estimated timeline: 12–15 months

Estimated cost: ~$250,000+ (depending on lot count and regulatory fees)

Phased subdivision of 50–100 lots can accelerate early sales and cash flow.



Under $5 per m2 entry basis

Highway frontage and visibility

Secured water wells

Existing infrastructure installed

Strong Central Pacific tourism demand Seller financing available for qualified buyers

Investment Highlights – Why This Tárcoles Development Land Stands Out

Few properties in Costa Rica offer this combination of scale, infrastructure security, and strategic location in a proven growth corridor.



Clean title

No active permits (open to buyer vision)

Seller financing available Immediate site visits possible

Offering Terms

Related Listings:

Why Central Pacific Costa Rica Real Estate Is the Smart Investment Choice in 2026

Ocean View Land for Sale in Central Pacific Costa Rica – Prime Coastal Investment Opportunity





Request additional information private showing Today by filling below form and to evaluate this unique Prime Location house Near Waterfall Uvita Costa Rica.

[contact-form-7]

The post 162 Acre Ocean View Development Land for Sale in Tárcoles, Costa Rica appeared first on The Costa Rica News.