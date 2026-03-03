Tripura Government Moves To Solarise All DM Offices Under 'Solar Sankalp'

After transforming residential rooftops into micro power stations, the Tripura Government has now moved to solarise key government establishments, beginning with District Magistrate (DM) offices across the state, in alignment with the guidelines of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy under the "Solar Sankalp" initiative, with execution entrusted to the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL).

Gomati District Leads the Way

Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Naik will inaugurate a 15-kilowatt grid-connected rooftop solar power plant at the Gomati District Magistrate's office on March 27 in the presence of Gomati District Magistrate Rinku Lather; Additional General Manager of TSECL (Gomati) Nandita Das; and Sanjeeb Nandy Majumdar, the state's nodal officer for the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, along with engineers and senior officials. Speaking to ANI, DM Rinku Lather said the initiative reflects the "Sankalp" of the Central and State Governments under the broader vision of 'One Sun, One Earth,' adding that the decision to solarise all government buildings would bring dual benefits by reducing monthly electricity expenditure and generating power simultaneously through grid connectivity; she noted that Gomati is the first district where the project has been commissioned, with the 15 kW plant installed at a cost of ₹8.5 lakh and expected to provide reliable 24x7 power while significantly lowering electricity bills.

Statewide Solarisation Plan

According to TSECL sources, rooftop solar plants with a combined capacity of 304 kilowatts will be installed across eight DM offices in Tripura at an estimated cost of ₹2.43 crore, including 49 kW in Sepahijala, 35 kW in South Tripura, 90 kW in North Tripura, 15 kW in Khowai, 22 kW in Unakoti, 25 kW in Dhalai and 53 kW in West Tripura, and once operational, these systems will meet a substantial portion of each office's energy demand through clean renewable power.

A Milestone in Green Governance

AGM TSECL (Gomati) Nandita Das described the 15 kWp grid-connected rooftop plant as a significant step toward sustainable development, stating that the DM and office employees expressed happiness and gratitude for its installation. She said officials termed the initiative a milestone in implementing the Union Government's renewable energy vision at the grassroots administrative level, reinforcing Tripura's commitment to green governance and energy sustainability. (ANI)

