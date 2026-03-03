Paysafe Rallies As BTIG Sees Upside In Stock Over The Next Year



The company saw payment volumes go up by 10% year-over-year to $43.9 billion during the quarter.

BTIG analyst Andrew Harte said the firm sees an upside in PSFE shares over the next year from leverage reduction.

The company posted a 4% rise in Q4 revenue of $438.4 million, amid an uptick in payment volume, compared to $420.1 million from the year-ago period.

Q4 Snapshot

Paysafe (PSFE) said that adjusted net income fell to $25.5 million or $0.46 per diluted share versus $29.5 million or $0.48 per share.

"Paysafe's fourth quarter results are consistent with what we outlined in November, and the full year of 2025 marks our third consecutive year of organic revenue growth,” said Bruce Lowthers, CEO of Paysafe.

Outlook For 2026

The company said it sees 2026 revenue in the range of $1.79 billion to $1.83 billion, whose midpoint is in line with the consensus of $1.81 billion, as per data from Fiscal. Paysafe sees 2026 adjusted EPS in the range of $2.12-$2.32. Analysts on average had expected profit of $2.29 per share.

“In 2026, we are focused on creating outstanding experiences for both our customers and employees, while targeting higher revenue growth and double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth,” he added.

Analyst Take

BTIG analyst Andrew Harte said the firm sees an upside in PSFE shares over the next year from leverage reduction. However, the analyst lowered the firm's price target on Paysafe to $10 from $11. BTIG kept a 'Buy' rating on the shares.

The firm said the company's Q4 results were mixed as the Digital Wallet segment beat revenue expectations, while the Merchant Solutions segment missed. BTIG does not expect Paysafe to accelerate growth towards high-single-digit over the medium-term.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on PSFE stock trended in the 'extremely bullish' territory amid 'extremely high' message volume.

Shares in the company have fallen 63% over the past year.

