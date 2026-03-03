Crowdstrike Posts Double Beat In Q4, ARR Crosses $5 Billion - Retail Predicts Share Price Over $400



CrowdStrike posted diluted net income per share of $1.12, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.1 per share. For the upcoming quarter, the Austin-based company forecast revenues of $1.36 billion to $1.364 billion, compared to a Street expectation of $1.355 billion.

CrowdStrike Holdings on Tuesday reported a double beat on its fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings results.

The company reported a 23% growth in quarterly revenue to $1.31 billion, compared with Wall Street estimates of $1.30 billion, according to data from Fiscal. CrowdStrike (CRWD) said that subscription revenue in Q4 grew to $1.24 billion, a 23% increase compared to the same quarter in the last year.

The company also said that its annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew 24% year-over-year to $5.25 billion as of Jan. 31, 2026, surpassing the $5 billion milestone.

Despite the results, the company's shares were down 0.48% at the time of writing.

CrowdStrike Outlook

For the upcoming quarter, the Austin-based company forecast revenues of $1.36 billion to $1.364 billion, compared to a Street expectation of $1.355 billion. The company expects full-year revenue of $5.87 billion to $5.93 billion.

Crowdstrike said it expects ARR to grow to about $5.50 billion in Q1.

Management Commentary

"FY26 will go down in our history books as CrowdStrike's best year yet," said George Kurtz, CrowdStrike's Founder and CEO. "Our record results showcase the durability of our growth and cash flow generation.”

Kurtz added that rapid AI adoption by enterprises has made CrowdStrike“mission-critical infrastructure” due to its ability to secure AI across every layer, from GPU to agent to prompt.“The AI revolution is creating a massive growth opportunity for CrowdStrike, one that our technology, team, and ecosystem are well positioned to continue winning,” he added.

Meanwhile, Burt Podbere, CrowdStrike's CFO said, "With exceptional momentum across the business and a record Q1 pipeline entering FY27, we have strong conviction to once again raise our FY27 ARR outlook. The AI revolution represents a new, generational growth opportunity for CrowdStrike, and we are confident in our ability to deliver durable, profitable growth as we scale to our goal of $20 billion ending ARR in FY36."

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRWD shares jumped from 'bullish' to 'extremely bullish' over the past 24 hours amid 'high' message volumes.

One bullish user predicted the company's shares would breach $400 soon. Shares were trading around $391.42 at the time of writing.

Another user called the earnings 'crazy good,' adding that the company's fundamentals were strong.

A third user touted the company's strong ARR numbers, saying it was the most important of all.

Shares of CRWD have risen about 2.27% in the past year.

