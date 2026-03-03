Disney Discloses 364-Day $5.25 Billion Credit Agreement



Walt Disney amended its existing five-year credit agreement, originally dated March 1, 2024.

Walt Disney on Tuesday disclosed that it has secured a new $5.25 billion credit agreement that will mature in less than a year.

On Feb. 27, 2026, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) signed a new 364-Day Credit Agreement, with TWDC Enterprises 18 Corp. acting as guarantor and Citibank, N.A. as the designated agent. The agreement allows the company to access up to $5.25 billion in advances and replaces its previous 364-Day Credit Agreement of the same amount, as per a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The 364-Day Credit Agreement will expire on Feb. 26, 2027. The company has the option to extend the maturity date of all or a portion of advances outstanding at the time of maturity to Feb. 26, 2028.

Credit Details

Each of the credit agreements specifically excludes certain entities, including certain entities related to Hong Kong Disneyland, Shanghai Disney Resort, and FuboTV Inc., from any representations, covenants or events of default, the filing showed.

Along with the credit agreements, on Feb. 27, 2026, the company amended its existing five-year credit agreement, originally dated March 1, 2024.

Latest Earnings

Disney last month reported revenue for first quarter (Q1) 2026 rose by 5.3% to $26 billion. Each segment experienced both sequential and year-over-year (YOY) growth, with Entertainment topping the list at 7%, followed by Experiences at 6% and Sports at 1%.

The company saw its adjusted EPS for Q1 decreased to $1.63 from $1.76 in Q1 fiscal 2025.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around DIS stock trended in 'bearish' territory amid 'extremely low' message volume.

Shares in the company have fallen 9.5% over the past year.

