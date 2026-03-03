Capital Power Declares Dividends For Its Common And Preference Shares
|Shares
|TSX Stock Symbol
|Dividend Per Share
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|Series 1
|CPX.A
|March 18, 2026
|March 31, 2026
|Series 3
|March 18, 2026
|March 31, 2026
|Series 5
|March 18, 2026
|March 31, 2026
The dividends for the common shares and preference shares are 100% eligible dividends as defined by the Income Tax Act. Under this legislation, individuals resident in Canada may be entitled to enhanced dividend tax credits that reduce the income tax otherwise payable on these dividends.
About Capital Power
Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is one of North America's leading independent power producers, with approximately 12 GW of generation capacity across 35 facilities. Our portfolio includes natural gas, renewables and battery energy storage solutions. We deliver power generation at utility-scale through a flexible and resilient fleet built to meet growing electricity demand. Backed by deep expertise and an investment-grade credit rating, we provide safe, reliable power communities can depend on. We are Powering Change by Changing PowerTM.
For more information, please contact :
| Media Relations:
Katherine Perron
(780) 392-5335
...
| Investor Relations:
Noreen Farrell
(403) 461-5236
...
Legal Disclaimer:
