INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. - EOSE

The investigation concerns whether Eos and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 26, 2026, Eos issued a press release reporting its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Among other items, Eos reported non-GAAP earnings per share of -$0.72, missing consensus estimates by $0.48, and revenue of $57.99 million, missing consensus estimates by $35.7 million. On a related earnings call, Eos's Chief Operating Officer cited three“issues [that] prevented us from delivering our commitments:” an“isolated supplied nonperformance that cost us a week of production”;“the ability for the automated bipolar production to hit quality targets took longer than expected”; and“our battery line downtime ran well above industry norms[.]”

On this news, Eos's stock price fell $4.39 per share, or 39.44%, to close at $6.75 per share on February 26, 2026.

