INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. - FLGT
On February 27, 2026, Fulgent issued a press release reporting its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Among other items, Fulgent provided lower-than-expected guidance for 2026,“reflect[ing] the impact of [its] largest customer moving a significant volume of its work in-house[.]”
On this news, Fulgent's stock price fell $9.43 per share, or 38.09%, to close at $15.33 per share on February 27, 2026.
