Lexicon Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Three Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Lexicon will also be participating in 1x1 investor meetings at the 2026 Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit, March 10–11, and at the Barclays 28th Global Healthcare Conference, March 10-12.
A live recording and replay of the Leerink fireside chat can be accessed via the Events page of the Company's website at .
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients' lives. Lexicon has a pipeline of drug candidates in discovery, preclinical, and clinical development in neuropathic pain, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), obesity and metabolic disorders, and other cardiometabolic indications. For additional information, please visit .
For Investor and Media Inquiries:
Lisa DeFrancesco
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
