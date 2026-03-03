Itron Expands Headend Software Suite To Support Cellular Gas And Water Modules

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Itron's Cellular 500G and 500W Modules Operate Under UtilityIQ® Application Suite for the First Time, Enabling a Unified Headend Across Electric, Gas and Water Deployments

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, has expanded its universal headend software suite, UtilityIQ ® Application Suite, to support two enhanced communication modules: the Itron Cellular 500G Module designed for gas meters and the Itron Cellular 500W Module designed for water meters.

The cellular modules utilize Itron's Gen6 network platform and UtilityIQ, Itron's universal headend, which is now enhanced to support multi-transport, multi-device and multi-vendor interoperability. This allows utilities to seamlessly integrate cellular and mesh connectivity to maximize coverage and enable faster decision making. Itron's Cellular 500 modules enhance the value of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) by supporting more flexible and cost-effective deployment options, improving operational efficiency and maintaining compatibility with Itron's Gen5 mesh network.

In the U.S., nearly one in five gallons (19.5%) of treated drinking water is lost before it reaches customers, costing utilities $6.4 billion annually. U.S., natural gas pipelines emit an estimated 1.25 to 2.66 million metric tons of methane annually, making advanced, continuous monitoring essential for safety and environmental purposes. For gas and water utilities, reliable AMI and distribution monitoring help identify leaks, strengthen network resiliency and improve customer safety.

The new modules and UtilityIQ work seamlessly with existing and future Itron systems. Itron is working with leading cellular carriers to provide the connectivity that delivers a high-performance communications solution from day one of module installation.

Additional benefits of the solutions include:

. The modules communicate directly over public cellular networks, extending connectivity into rural locations and areas where mesh networks may not be cost effective to build out.. The overall solution supports both cellular and mesh connectivity, allowing utilities to customize deployments based on geography and operational needs. Utilities can choose modules for 100 percent cellular, 100 percent battery mesh, or hybrid mesh and cellular deployments, leveraging the right technology for each scenario all under a single headend application.By transmitting meter data over public cellular networks, utilities can avoid building or maintaining private network infrastructure, reducing both upfront and ongoing operational costs.The modules integrate with a wide range of meter vendors and Itron systems, enabling scalable upgrades and supporting long‐term, multi‐vendor deployments without locking utilities into a single technology.Built on the Gen6 network platform and UtilityIQ Application Suite, the solution helps utilities modernize at their own pace while providing a reliable, flexible foundation for AMI driven operations, performance insights and customer engagement driven operations, performance insights and customer engagement.-driven operations, performance insights and customer engagement.

“Data is the foundation of a resilient network. The two new Itron cellular modules, together with UtilityIQ, create that foundation by enabling utilities to capture data from the edge of their distribution networks. With secure cellular connectivity delivering mission critical data, utilities can detect anomalies and safety risks earlier, avoiding costly, reactive repairs and field mitigations,” said John Marcolini, Itron's senior vice president of Networked Solutions.“Consistent and timely data makes day-to-day operations more efficient. Just as important, the ability to collect reliable data in an affordable fashion helps utilities modernize at their own pace while lowering total cost of ownership.”

Availability

The Itron Cellular 500G Module designed for gas meters and the Itron Cellular 500W Module designed for water meters are available now in the United States through select cellular carriers.



About Itron

Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: .

Itron®, the Itron Logo and UtilityIQ® are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

For additional information, contact:



Itron, Inc.

Alison Mallahan

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

509-891-3802

...

Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

512-560-1172

...

Itron, Inc.



LinkedIn:

X:

Newsroom: Blog: