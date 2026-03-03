Latham Group Acquires Freedom Pools



Combination Creates a Market-Leader in Fiberglass Pools Across Australia and New Zealand Transaction Expected to be Immediately Accretive to Earnings

LATHAM, N.Y., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWIM), the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced that it has acquired Freedom Pools, a fiberglass pool manufacturer and installer operating in Australia and New Zealand. The transaction was completed on February 26, 2026.

The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Latham's earnings, adding approximately $20 million in net sales and approximately $4 million in adjusted EBITDA, on an annualized basis, before acquisition synergies. The purchase price was approximately $17 million, and the transaction was fully funded with cash on hand.

Sean Gadd, President and CEO of Latham Group, commented,“We are pleased to partner with such a highly regarded company as Freedom Pools. Their award-winning reputation reflects a deep commitment to product quality, innovation, and service excellence – values that strongly align with those of Latham. This transaction expands our presence in Australia and New Zealand – markets where fiberglass pools have a strong foothold and provides a strategic entry into new markets in Western Australia, including Perth – the fastest-growing city in the country.

With more than 50 years of history, Freedom Pools is one of Australia's longest standing and most highly awarded fiberglass pool builders. The company designs, manufactures, and exports a broad range of fiberglass pool models and spa products, with operations in Australia and New Zealand. Freedom Pools operates manufacturing facilities in Perth, Adelaide, and Brisbane, supported by display centers across Australia, while in New Zealand the company currently partners locally to deliver its extensive pool collections.

This acquisition complements Latham's existing presence with Narellan Pools, which Latham acquired in 2019, and enhances its ability to execute a direct-to-consumer strategy through Freedom's display centers, where prospective customers can experience fiberglass pool models firsthand and receive expert guidance. Narellan and Freedom will operate under a dual-brand strategy going forward.

“Since our founding in the 1970s, Freedom Pools has been a pioneer in fiberglass pool manufacturing, and we are proud to have grown into one of the leading players in the Australia and New Zealand markets,” commented Grant Craig, General Manager of Freedom Pools.“By leveraging Latham Group's scale and experience and given our shared commitment to delivering high-quality fiberglass pools, this partnership positions Freedom to enter its next phase of growth.”

About Latham Group, Inc.

Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of approximately 1,850 employees across around 30 locations.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. See our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports we file with the SEC for information regarding such factors. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activities, performance or achievements.

These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date hereof or the date specified herein. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof. Our forward-looking statements further do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may undertake.

