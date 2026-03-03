Visa To Launch Stablecoin Card In 100 Countries

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Cryptoprowl / Credit card giant Visa (NYSE: $V) has announced plans to launch a stablecoin-linked card in more than 100 countries worldwide.

San Francisco-based Visa has partnered with privately held payments firm Stripe's stablecoin unit called "Bridge" to expand the stablecoin-linked credit card globally.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies whose value is pegged to another asset, typically the U.S. dollar or price of gold.

Adoption and use of stablecoins is growing rapidly as they are less volatile than traditional cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) and help facilitate digital financial transactions.

Visa's stablecoin cards are currently available in 18 countries, mostly located in South America. The card runs on cryptocurrency platforms Phantom and MetaMask.

Now, Visa says it and Bridge plan to expand the card to more than 100 countries across Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East by the end of 2026.

"Expanding our work with Bridge gives us one more way to bring the speed, transparency and programmability of stablecoins directly into the settlement process," said Visa in a news release.

Visa added that it aims to become a trusted network that connects stablecoins and the global payments ecosystem.

Bridge said the expansion with Visa will enable businesses to issue their own custom stablecoins that can be used seamlessly within the card program.

V stock has declined 11% over the past 12 months to trade at $320.51 U.S. per share.