Asia Intelligence Brief For Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Index / Pair Level Day Chg Signal Nikkei 225 56,279 −3.1% Energy shock; defense stocks sold off Kospi 5,791.91 −7.2% Worst since Aug 2024; Samsung, SK Hynix lead Hang Seng 25,768 −1.1% 2nd day of losses; tech index −2.3% CSI 300 4,655.9 −1.5% Pared losses late session; manufacturing drag ASX 200 9,077.3 −1.3% Energy stocks offset by broader risk-off Brent Crude $81.30 +4.9% Hormuz closure; briefly topped $85 USD/JPY 149.8 Weaker Safe-haven yen bid; energy import concern USD/KRW 1,462 Weaker Oil importer vulnerability; Kospi rout

02 Conflict & Stability Tracker Critical Iran War - Asia Energy Crisis Strait of Hormuz effectively closed; IRGC threatens to burn any transiting vessel; 84% of Hormuz crude flows go to Asia (China, India, Japan, South Korea); five tankers damaged, ~150 stranded; Japan suspends all shipping through strait; Qatar halts LNG production; analysts warn $100+ oil if disruption persists; Asia faces dual physical and financial shock from crude and LNG price spikes. Critical Pakistan–Afghanistan - Open War Cross-border fighting enters fifth day; Pakistan claims 67 Afghan troops killed Tuesday; Afghanistan says it destroyed dozen Pakistani posts; UNAMA reports at least 42 civilians killed, 104 injured since Thursday; Pakistan struck Kabul, Kandahar and four border provinces; Taliban launched retaliatory attacks across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 110 Afghan civilian deaths claimed; media blackout enforced by Taliban intelligence. Tense Gulf Evacuations - Asian Nationals India launches mass evacuation: IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India running special flights from Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh; 1,117 flights cancelled in three days; 8,000 stranded in Qatar alone; South Korea evacuates 23 nationals from Iran via bus to Turkmenistan; Samsung, LG, Hyundai relocate Middle East staff; defense minister orders military readiness for further evacuations; Indonesia reports thousands stranded in Bali from cancelled Gulf flights. Watching South Korea - USFK Asset Risk Speculation that USFK may relocate assets to Middle East as Washington braces for prolonged conflict; Patriot missile batteries were temporarily moved to ME in early 2025 and returned October; Freedom Shield exercise scheduled March 9–19; Seoul's defense minister orders full contingency readiness; National Assembly to hold emergency inquiry Friday; ~40 South Koreans remain in Iran. 03 Fast Take ENERGY Asia absorbs 84% of Hormuz crude and 83% of its LNG. The closure is not a theoretical risk scenario - it is happening now. Japan sources 87% of its energy from fossil fuel imports, South Korea 81%. Japan holds 146 days of oil reserves and ~4.4 million tonnes of LNG (2–4 weeks of normal demand). Korea holds 3.5 million tonnes of LNG. These buffers buy time, not safety. If the strait remains closed beyond two weeks, Asia faces a supply crisis not seen since the 1970s oil embargo. MARKETS The Kospi's 7.2% crash was amplified by the Samsung Taylor delay news and the post-holiday catch-up effect, but the underlying driver is energy panic. South Korea's net oil imports are 2.7% of GDP - Nomura flags it as the most vulnerable Asian economy on the current-account front. Defense stocks surged 20%+ as war-economy positioning begins, but the broader signal is clear: Asia's tech-led bull run has collided with geopolitical reality. TECH Samsung's Taylor plant delay is not just a scheduling setback - it signals that the company's foundry business, which was targeting profitability by Q4 2026, may face another year of losses. The 2nm ramp is Samsung's best shot at closing the gap with TSMC, and Tesla's AI5/AI6 chips represent the kind of marquee client win the foundry division desperately needs. The delay, combined with today's 10% share price drop, raises questions about whether Samsung can execute on its most strategic bet. SEMICON India's Micron inauguration is a genuine milestone: the country's first commercial semiconductor assembly and test facility, a $2.75 billion investment producing DRAM and NAND memory at scale. Tens of millions of chips in 2026, hundreds of millions in 2027 - with the first shipment going to Dell for laptops made in India. It validates the Semiconductor Mission and positions Sanand as a new node in the global memory supply chain. REGULATION Vietnam's AI law is Southeast Asia's first and modelled on the EU AI Act: risk-based classification, mandatory deepfake labelling, human oversight requirements, and a 12–18 month compliance grace period for existing systems. The law positions Vietnam as a regulatory first-mover in a region where AI adoption is outpacing governance. For tech firms operating across ASEAN, Vietnam's framework may become the de facto regional standard. 04 Developments to Watch Japan Suspends All Shipping Through Strait of Hormuz What happened

Japan's three major shipping companies - Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, NYK Line and Kawasaki Kisen - have suspended all vessel operations through the Strait of Hormuz following IRGC threats. Mitsui typically has around 10 LNG carriers and crude tankers in the Persian Gulf at any time. Ships approaching the Gulf have been instructed not to enter, and those inside told to anchor in safe waters.

Refiner Idemitsu Kosan said there is“no immediate impact” as Japan holds domestic stockpiles and government reserves equivalent to 146 days of use as of December. However, Japan imports over 90% of its crude oil through the strait, and analysts say the 200+ day stockpile is a buffer, not a long-term solution.

So what

Japan is the most energy-vulnerable developed economy in Asia, with a risk score of 6.4 according to Zero Carbon Analytics - highest among the five major Asian importers. Japanese energy stocks plunged (Eneos −3.4%, Idemitsu Kosan −3.1%), while defense names reversed Monday's gains as traders locked in profits (Mitsubishi Heavy −5.3%, IHI −4.9%).

The real test comes if the strait remains closed beyond 2–3 weeks. Japan sources only 6% of its LNG from Qatar/UAE, but price effects are global - any sustained Hormuz disruption reprices all Asian LNG regardless of source.

South Korea Evacuates 23 Nationals from Iran; Defense Minister Orders Military Readiness What happened

Twenty-three South Koreans evacuated from Tehran by bus, crossing into Turkmenistan on Tuesday after departing Monday morning on two chartered buses arranged by the South Korean Embassy. Evacuees included Korean women's national volleyball coach Lee Do-hee and footballer Lee Gi-je of Mes Rafsanjan FC, plus embassy staff and families.

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back convened a meeting to prepare military assets for potential further evacuations. Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics and Hyundai Motor Group have evacuated personnel from Iran and Israel to UAE, Egypt and Jordan. Samsung temporarily closed its Iranian office. About 40 South Koreans remain in Iran; ~600 in Israel.

So what

The land evacuation via Turkmenistan signals how constrained options are with Gulf airspace closed. Seoul's concern extends beyond civilian safety - speculation is growing that the US may relocate USFK assets (including Patriot batteries, which were temporarily moved to the Middle East in early 2025) to support prolonged operations. The Freedom Shield exercise starting March 9 adds complexity to readiness planning.

India Inaugurates First Semiconductor Assembly Plant What happened

PM Modi inaugurated Micron Technology's semiconductor assembly, test and packaging (ATMP) facility in Sanand, Gujarat - India's first commercial semiconductor assembly operation. The $2.75 billion investment (Micron plus government partners) produces DRAM and NAND memory modules. The first shipment was presented to Dell Technologies for India-made laptops.

The facility is ISO 9001:2015 certified and features over 500,000 sq ft of cleanroom space - one of the world's largest single-floor assembly cleanrooms. Micron expects to assemble tens of millions of chips in 2026, scaling to hundreds of millions in 2027. The project was completed in approximately 900 days from MoU to commercial production.

So what

This validates India's Semiconductor Mission and its $6.4 billion CHIPS-style incentive programme. With 10 chip projects approved worth over $18 billion collectively, India is positioning itself as a credible alternative in the global semiconductor supply chain - precisely the kind of geographic diversification that the Hormuz crisis makes urgently relevant.

Pakistan–Afghanistan War Escalates: 42 Civilians Killed, Media Blackout Imposed What happened

Cross-border fighting between Pakistan and Afghanistan entered its fifth day on Tuesday. Pakistan claimed its forces killed 67 Afghan troops in the latest clashes, while Afghanistan said it destroyed a dozen Pakistani military posts and killed 4 soldiers. The Afghan government said Pakistan's strikes had killed 110 Afghan civilians including 65 women and children.

UNAMA reports at least 42 civilian deaths and 104 injuries since hostilities resumed Thursday. Pakistan's air force has struck targets in Kabul, Kandahar and four border provinces. Taliban intelligence has ordered domestic media not to cover strike locations and warned residents against publishing images, making independent verification extremely difficult.

So what

Pakistan declared“open war” on February 27 after the Taliban launched retaliatory operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The US has expressed support for Pakistan against the Taliban. With the world's attention consumed by the Iran war, this conflict risks becoming a forgotten escalation - but its humanitarian toll is mounting rapidly and it destabilises a nuclear-armed state.

Philippines Helicopter Crash Kills Two in Rizal What happened

A Bell 505 Jet Ranger X helicopter (registry RP-C3138) crashed in Upper Barak, Barangay Quisao, Pililla, Rizal at approximately 7:27 a.m. Tuesday. Two of five passengers were killed - one foreign national (Malaysian) declared dead on site, a Filipino dead on arrival at hospital. The pilot is critically injured; two others stable.

The aircraft was en route from Manila to Quezon Province. CAAP confirmed the crash site is known for zero visibility and thick fog, and high-tension wires pose a risk to low-flying aircraft. The AAIIB is investigating the cause.

So what

The crash highlights persistent aviation safety concerns in the Philippines, particularly for civilian helicopter operations in mountainous terrain with known visibility hazards. The same location forced an emergency landing for a senator's helicopter in December 2024.

Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse Visible Across Asia-Pacific What happened

A total lunar eclipse produced a“blood moon” visible across Australia, East Asia and parts of North America on March 3. Skywatchers across Seoul, Beijing, Manila, Auckland and cities throughout the region observed the celestial event, one of the year's most anticipated astronomical phenomena.

So what

A rare positive story amid the region's geopolitical turmoil. The eclipse was widely shared on social media across Asia, providing a brief moment of shared wonder as the region grapples with war, market panic and energy insecurity.

Country Direction Key Driver Japan ▼ Highest energy vulnerability score (6.4) among Asian importers; 90%+ crude via Hormuz; 146-day reserves buffer but repricing risk South Korea ▼ Net oil imports 2.7% of GDP; Kospi worst crash in 19 months; Samsung delay compounds; defense spending pressure India ▬ Dual oil/LNG shock (60% gas, 50% crude via Hormuz); offset by Micron milestone and semiconductor pipeline; evacuation costs manageable China ▬ 40% oil imports via Hormuz; Chinese-flagged vessels still transiting; strategic reserves and Russian pipeline supply provide partial buffer Pakistan ▼ Open war with Afghanistan strains military budget; stock market crashed 10%; 99% LNG from Qatar/UAE at risk from Hormuz; dual security crisis

Name Role Why They Matter Today Ahn Gyu-back South Korea Defense Minister Ordered military readiness for immediate asset deployment to evacuate Korean nationals; managing USFK asset speculation Narendra Modi Indian Prime Minister Inaugurated Micron semiconductor plant; coordinating Gulf evacuations; spoke with MBS and Bahrain's King Hamad on citizen safety Ebrahim Jabari IRGC Senior Adviser Declared Strait of Hormuz“closed”; threatened to burn transiting vessels; single statement triggered Asia-wide energy repricing Sanjay Mehrotra Micron Technology CEO Opened India's first commercial semiconductor facility; $2.75B investment; first“Made in India” memory modules shipped to Dell Nguyen Manh Hung Vietnam Minister of Science & Technology Architect of Vietnam's AI Law; leads oversight of Southeast Asia's first comprehensive AI regulatory framework now in force

Jurisdiction Action Impact Vietnam AI Law (No. 134/2025/QH15) took effect March 1 First comprehensive AI law in SE Asia; risk-based classification; deepfake labelling mandatory; 12–18 month compliance grace period for existing systems Japan Mandatory visa appointment system takes effect March 2 Impacts travellers from India, Thailand, China, South Korea, Indonesia and others; online booking required before visa submission at VFS Global centres India CBSE postpones board exams in 7 Middle East countries Class 10 and 12 exams scheduled March 5–6 postponed across Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE due to conflict South Korea National Assembly emergency inquiry on Iran crisis scheduled Friday Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee to examine impact on nationals, energy security, USFK implications; Freedom Shield exercise March 9–19

Date Event Watch For Mar 5–6 Marine insurance withdrawal for Hormuz (effective Mar 5) War risk coverage removed; economic barrier now exceeds physical risk for shipping Mar 7 South Korea National Assembly emergency inquiry on Iran crisis Foreign Affairs Committee examines USFK implications, energy exposure, evacuation status Mar 9–19 South Korea–US Freedom Shield exercise Annual joint exercise; potential for USFK asset reallocation debate if Iran operations extend Mar 17 UNAMA mandate renewal deadline Pakistan–Afghanistan war complicates renewal; Security Council briefing expected Mar 21 BTS free comeback concert, Gwanghwamun Square, Seoul Police estimate 230,000 people; all 15,000 seats sold in 30 minutes; major security operation Jun 2026 Samsung foundry profitability target / Taylor production roadmap Samsung expected to provide clearer Taylor timeline by June; DS division targeting Q4 profit turnaround

Asia-Pacific woke up on Tuesday to the consequences of a war it did not start but cannot escape. The Iran conflict's fourth day brought a cascade of firsts: the Kospi's worst session in 19 months, Japan's complete suspension of Hormuz shipping, India's first wartime Gulf evacuation flights, and the most direct threat to Asian energy security since the 1970s oil embargo.

The numbers are stark. Eighty-four percent of crude oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz is bound for Asia. Japan, South Korea, China and India collectively account for 70% of those flows. When IRGC adviser Jabari declared the strait closed and threatened to burn any transiting vessel, he was effectively threatening the energy foundation on which Asia's $40 trillion economy runs. The fact that five tankers have already been damaged and 150 ships are stranded gives the threat operational credibility that mere rhetoric would not.

Markets priced the fear accordingly. The Kospi's 7.2% crash was the worst single-day loss since the August 2024 VIX spike, driven by Samsung and SK Hynix falling 10–12% on the compound effect of war risk and the Taylor Texas plant delay. The Nikkei lost 3.1%, Hong Kong 1.1%, China 1.5%. Only defense stocks rose, with some Korean names surging 20% - a war-economy signal that investors are preparing for a longer conflict than the“four to five weeks” Trump projected.

The human cost is already visible. India is running special flights to extract citizens from across the Gulf. South Korea evacuated nationals from Tehran by bus to Turkmenistan - the land route itself a measure of how closed the skies are. Samsung, LG and Hyundai are relocating Middle East staff. Board exams for Indian students across seven Middle East countries have been postponed. Eight thousand people are stranded in Qatar alone.

Beneath the war's shadow, structural progress continues. India's Micron plant is a genuine semiconductor milestone: $2.75 billion invested, 500,000 square feet of cleanroom space, tens of millions of chips this year. Vietnam's AI law makes it the first country in Southeast Asia with comprehensive AI governance. These developments matter because they represent the long-term industrial transformation that Asia needs regardless of what happens in the Strait of Hormuz - and that the Hormuz crisis makes even more urgent.

The Pakistan–Afghanistan war, now in its fifth day, deserves attention it is not getting. UNAMA reports at least 42 civilian deaths since Thursday. Pakistan has struck Kabul. The Taliban is enforcing a media blackout. With the world focused on Iran, two nuclear-armed neighbours are fighting an open war with minimal international mediation.

The central question for Asia this week is duration. Japan's 146-day oil reserves and Korea's 3.5 million tonnes of LNG are buffers measured in weeks, not months. If the Hormuz disruption persists beyond that window, analysts at CNBC estimate oil could cross $100/barrel, and the inflationary impact would add 0.6–0.7% to global inflation. For energy-dependent Asia, the arithmetic is simple: every week the strait stays closed narrows the gap between buffer and crisis.