Joan Lunden Says TV Boss Propositioned Her Early In Career Retaliated Indirectly When She Refused

MENAFN - Live Mint) Veteran broadcaster Joan Lunden has spoken publicly about an alleged incident of sexual harassment early in her career, revealing in her new memoir that a senior television executive propositioned her and then retaliated professionally when she refused.

Joan Lunden revisits alleged harassment in 1970s

In Joan: Life Beyond the Script, released on 3 March, Lunden, 75, recounts her early years at WABC-TV's Eyewitness News in New York, where she began working in 1975. At the time, she was a young reporter co-anchoring weekend newscasts and learning the demands of a competitive newsroom.

In the book, Lunden refers to a colleague and superior as“Ted”, describing him as someone who initially helped her edit stories and offered guidance.

According to her account, the relationship took a troubling turn when he invited her to what he described as a newsroom social gathering on Fire Island, a popular summer destination off Long Island.

Lunden writes that she agreed to attend after being encouraged, believing it would be an opportunity to build connections with colleagues. However, when they arrived at the house on Fire Island, she discovered only two other people were present - a reporter from WCBS and his girlfriend. She quickly realised that what had been presented as a work event was in fact intended to be an overnight double date.

In the memoir, Lunden describes feeling embarrassed and frightened. With no easy transport back to the mainland and night approaching, she says she felt trapped. She recounts confronting her superior, telling him clearly that the situation was not what she had agreed to. Despite this, she alleges he attempted to downplay her concerns and encouraged her to“just enjoy” the evening.

Lunden says she refused his advances and spent the night on a sofa before leaving early the next morning. She writes that when she returned to work the following week, his attitude had changed dramatically.

According to her account, he began blocking her stories from airing, a move that had both professional and financial consequences. At the time, television reporters were paid a base salary plus additional fees for each story broadcast. If a segment did not make the programme, income was reduced.

She describes feeling vulnerable and helpless, noting that colleagues were aware she had travelled to Fire Island with her superior and that her stories were no longer appearing on air. The alleged retaliation, she says, continued for several months.

Lunden writes that she eventually confronted him directly, warning that she had spoken to her agent and a lawyer and was prepared to file a lawsuit for sexual harassment and discrimination. She says the warning had an immediate impact and that the behaviour stopped.

Her account adds to a broader conversation about workplace misconduct in the media industry, particularly during the 1970s, when formal reporting systems and legal protections were less visible than they are today. In recent years, the #MeToo movement has prompted many women in broadcasting and entertainment to revisit earlier experiences.

Despite the alleged incident, Lunden's career flourished. In 1979, she became co-anchor of Good Morning America, working alongside David Hartman and later Charlie Gibson. She remained with the programme until 1997 and became one of the most recognisable faces in American morning television.

With the publication of her memoir, Lunden says she hopes her story encourages openness and accountability.“I felt vindicated,” she writes of confronting her superior. She adds pointedly that she hopes he is reading her account now.