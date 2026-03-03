Americans In Middle East Fume At Govt Over Lack Of Evacuation As Conflict Spreads Was Trump's Iran Attack A Hasty Step?

MENAFN - Live Mint) The US State Department is urging Americans to leave the Middle East as the conflict in Iran widens, thereby plunging the region into a deeper military confrontation. The conflict, which began on 28 February after the United States and Israel launched strikes targeting key military and naval sites across Tehran, has now entered its fourth day, with no end in sight so far.

Amidst the ongoing conflict, the US has shut its embassies across the Middle East and urged its citizens present in the region to take shelter. On Monday (local time), Americans were urged to "depart now" from Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen. They were urged to leave "using available commercial transportation, due to serious safety risks", CBS News reported.

While the US State Department has urged people to leave, it seems no arrangements have been made on their end, leaving thousands of Americans in the region in trouble. Earlier today, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee shared a post on his X account, advising Americans in Israel to leave and shared a few options available to them. Huckabee, in a long post, was quick to add that those who wish to leave have "very limited" options, adding that the“U.S. Embassy cannot make any recommendation (for or against) the Ministry of Tourism's shuttle. The information is provided as a courtesy to those wishing to leave Israel.”

Earlier today, the US embassy in Jerusalem, in a post on X, wrote, "The U.S. Embassy is not in a position at this time to evacuate or directly assist Americans in departing Israel. The following is provided for your information as you make your own security plans."

In a travel advisory shared by the US embassy in Qatar, on 2 March, it said, "Americans who choose not to depart at this time should prepare contingency plans should the situation deteriorate. These alternative plans should not rely on the U.S. government for assisted departure or evacuation."

US lawmakers slam State Department over lack of help

Following the advisories and updates shared by the US State Department, several lawmakers have now criticised the government over the lack of help to Americans in the Middle East. Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who resigned from Congress after a split with Trump, said, "American taxpayers are forced to give Israel $3.8 BILLION every single year, and here is our own U.S. embassy in Jerusalem telling Americans good luck getting out, you are on your own."

Democratic Senator Andy Kim said in a post on X, "Warnings to citizens to evacuate 3 days into this war, when airspace is closed, is a clear sign of ZERO strategy and planning by the Trump admin. Now Americans have limited options to evacuate at an extremely dangerous moment with no government assistance. This administration is failing its citizens," Kim added.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy also slammed the government in a post on X. Murphy wrote, "So the State Department is forcing everyone to immediately leave the region but is also refusing to help people leave the region."

According to a CBS News report, more than a million Americans are believed to be in the Middle East, who are now left on their own to figure out how to leave.

Americans slam US government

Several social media users also expressed their disappointment with the US government, which has reportedly left them stranded, and questioned whether the decision by US President Donald Trump to strike Iran was one made hastily or not.

A user on X wrote,“The TRUMP ADMINISTRATION is refusing to help AMERICANS get out of Israel. Was this planned to give Trump a reason to put boots on the ground in Iran after offering up Americans to be slaughtered first?”

While another wrote, "Launch a war that jeopardises the safety of over half a million Americans from Jerusalem to Dubai? Send a histrionic alert after the fact, telling them all to 'DEPART NOW?'”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a video message, addressed Americans in the Middle East and said, "To all American citizens in the Middle East: your safety and security is our number one priority." However, it remains to be seen if the government will actually do anything to bring back Americans stuck in the region.