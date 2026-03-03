Safety Of One Crore Indians In Gulf Top Priority: Govt

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)As the conflict in West Asia intensified, India on Tuesday emphasised the interest of one crore Indian nationals in the region and voiced concern over possible disruptions in energy supplies because it could have serious consequences for the Indian economy.New Delhi also strongly called for“dialogue and diplomacy” to ensure an early end to the conflict, while noting that India has critical stakes in the security and stability of the region as a proximate neighbour and the current developments“evoke great anxiety”.

In its second statement since the US and Israel attacked Iran and Tehran's subsequent retaliation, India said the safety and security of Indians living in West Asia is its“utmost priority”.

“In recent days, we have not only witnessed an intensification of the conflict but also its spread to other nations. The destruction and deaths have mounted, even as normal life and economic activities come to a halt,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

“As a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in the security and stability of the region, these developments evoke great anxiety,” it said.

The MEA, however, did not mention the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the US-Israel strike.

“There are almost one crore Indian citizens who live and work in the Gulf region. Their safety and well-being is of utmost priority. We cannot be impervious to any development that negatively affects them,” it said.

“Our trade and energy supply chains also traverse this geography. Any major disruption has serious consequences for the Indian economy.”

“As a country whose nationals are prominent in the global workforce, India is also firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping,” it said.

The MEA said that already, some Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing as a result of the attacks in the last few days.

“In this background, India strongly reiterates its call for dialogue and diplomacy. We raise our voice clearly in favour of an early end to the conflict. Already, many lives have been regrettably lost and we express our grief in that regard,” the MEA said.

Rahul Seeks PM's Stance on Head of States Assassination

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Amid the US-Israel-Iran conflict, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must speak up and answer as to whether he supports the assassination of a head of state as a way to define the world order.

He said the unilateral attacks on Iran, as well as Iran's attacks on other Middle Eastern nations, must be condemned.

“Silence now diminishes India's standing in the world,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said on X.

His remarks come days after Iran confirmed that its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had been assassinated in targeted strikes carried out the previous day by the United States and Israel.

Gandhi said escalating hostilities between the United States, Israel and Iran are pushing a fragile region toward wider conflict.

Crores of people, including nearly a crore Indians, face uncertainty, he said.

“While security concerns are real, attacks that violate sovereignty will only worsen the crisis. The unilateral attacks on Iran, as well as Iran's attacks on other Middle Eastern nations, must be condemned. Violence begets violence - dialogue and restraint remain the only path to peace,” the former Congress chief said.

“India must be morally clear. We should have the courage to speak plainly in defence of international law and human lives. Our foreign policy is rooted in sovereignty and the peaceful resolution of disputes - and it must remain consistent,” Gandhi said.

He said Modi must speak up.

Does he support the assassination of a head of state as a way to define the world order, Gandhi asked.

Earlier, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi said the Modi government's silence on the targeted assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is not neutral but an abdication, and raises serious doubts about the direction and credibility of India's foreign policy.

She also demanded that when Parliament reconvenes for the second part of the Budget session, the government's“disturbing silence” over the breakdown of international order must be debated openly and without evasion.

Sharing Sonia Gandhi's article on X, Rahul Gandhi said,“Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji writes at this critical global juncture, emphasising that India must stand for sovereignty and peace, and rediscover our moral strength.”

The United States and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, with US President Donald Trump calling on the Iranian public to seize control of their destiny and rise against the Islamic leadership that has ruled their country since 1979.