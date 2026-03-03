403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:43 AM EST - Roots Corporation: Has initiated a review of strategic alternatives to identify opportunities to maximize value for all shareholders. During the Strategic Review, the Board will analyze and evaluate a range of alternatives, including, but not limited to, a sale of the Company. Roots Corporation shares T are trading up $0.14 at $3.15.
