Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening Of Toll Brothers At Quail Ridge In Ridgefield, Washington

RIDGEFIELD, Wash., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest community, Toll Brothers at Quail Ridge, located in Ridgefield, Washington. This exclusive community offers home shoppers the opportunity to own a luxury home in one of the fastest-growing cities in Washington state. Adjacent to the picturesque Windy Hills Winery and moments from downtown Ridgefield, Toll Brothers at Quail Ridge offers a lifestyle of scenic surroundings, recreational options, and convenient connectivity to Vancouver, Washington and Portland, Oregon, as well as the Portland International Airport.









The community features a stunning collection of one- and two-story homes with modern, open-concept floor plans ranging from 2,790 to 3,618 square feet. The homes include 4 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 5 baths, and 2- to 4-car garages, with pricing starting from $1 million. Thoughtfully designed for today's lifestyles, the homes offer versatile options such as single-level living, daylight basements, lofts, flex rooms, and first-floor bedrooms.

"We are thrilled to bring our first community to Ridgefield, offering luxury homes with the exceptional quality and craftsmanship that defines Toll Brothers," said Nick Norvilas, Group President of Toll Brothers in the Portland area. "Toll Brothers at Quail Ridge is the ideal setting for home shoppers who want to enjoy a vibrant community surrounded by natural beauty and modern conveniences."





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Served by the highly esteemed Ridgefield School District, the community is within a 10-minute drive of Union Ridge Elementary, Sunset Ridge Intermediate, View Ridge Middle School, and Ridgefield High School. Residents will also enjoy endless recreation opportunities nearby, including scenic trails, parks, golf courses, the Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge, and the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex.

The Sales Center is now open at 3832 S. 16th Way in Ridgefield. For more information on Toll Brothers at Quail Ridge, call 844-900-8655 or visit

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.



