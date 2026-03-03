Leaked Video: Clintons' Epstein Testimony Surfaces

Newly released video footage shows Hillary Clinton nearly storming out of her closed-door testimony to US lawmakers about Jeffrey Epstein after a photo of her from the deposition was leaked, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

“I'm done with this. If you guys are doing that, I am done,” Clinton said when informed about the leak.“You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home.”

The footage, released Monday by the House Oversight Committee, captures hours of testimony from both Clinton and her husband, Bill Clinton, who sat for separate depositions last week. Both denied any prior knowledge of Epstein's crimes.

While neither Hillary nor Bill Clinton has been accused of wrongdoing by Epstein's victims, Bill Clinton appears in investigative files related to the late sex offender, including photos. His connection prompted calls for depositions from both members of the former presidential couple.

The more than nine hours of video testimony reveal tense exchanges, pointed questioning, and moments of visible frustration, shedding new light on congressional scrutiny of individuals linked to Epstein.

Observers note that the footage also illustrates the high stakes and sensitivity surrounding Epstein's network, highlighting how political figures and investigators navigate complex questions about association, accountability, and public perception.