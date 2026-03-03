France To Expand Nukes, Back Europe's Deterrence

France is set to expand its nuclear arsenal and extend its deterrence capabilities to cover other European nations, marking a major shift in its nuclear defense strategy, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

In a speech in Brittany, Emmanuel Macron framed the policy changes as a response to a rapidly evolving and increasingly unstable global security environment.

“The next 50 years will be an era of nuclear weapons,” Macron declared.

Addressing naval officers in front of a nuclear submarine at the Île Longue base near the port of Brest, he announced plans to increase the number of French nuclear warheads from their current level of approximately 300.

Macron also revealed plans for a next-generation nuclear-armed submarine, set to launch in 2036, which will be named The Invincible. The vessel is expected to feature advanced stealth and missile technology, further reinforcing France's strategic deterrent.

Analysts note that this expansion signals France's intent not only to secure its own defense but also to play a stronger role in collective European security amid rising geopolitical tensions, particularly in the face of global nuclear modernization programs.

Interestingly, some experts see this as part of a broader trend of European powers reevaluating deterrence strategies in response to new threats, including regional conflicts and the resurgence of strategic rivalry between major powers.