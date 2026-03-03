War Update: 42 Clashes Along Frontline Since Dawn, Three Sectors See Fiercest Fighting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in an operational update as of 16:00 on March 3, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces continue attempts to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory. Ukraine's Defense Forces are holding the line and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

Ukraine's border areas continue to suffer from Russian shelling. Today, Russian forces struck the settlements of Sukhodil, Volfyne, Esman, Rohizne, and Starykove in the Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian forces dropped three aerial bombs and shelled populated areas and Ukrainian defensive positions 90 times, including four attacks using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, one enemy attack toward Zybyne is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops carried out three attacks toward Petropavlivka and Kurylivka; one engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attempts to advance toward Stavky, Drobysheve, and Lyman. One battle is continuing.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian forces launched three attacks near Zakytne and Platonivka, advancing toward Riznykivka. One engagement remains ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces have not conducted offensive actions so far today.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian troops carried out nine offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Sofiivka, advancing toward Illinivka. Two attacks are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces attempted nine times to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, and toward Novooleksandrivka. Two engagements are still ongoing.

USFs Russian Kasta radar system in Zaporizhzhia region

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces launched three attacks toward Ternove, Vyshneve, and Zlahoda. Two clashes are continuing. Enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Vyshneve and Pysanka.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian troops attacked eight times near Huliaipole, as well as toward Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, and Huliaipilske. One engagement is ongoing.

Using aviation, Russian forces also struck the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Kopani, Charivne, Dolynka, and Liubytske.

In the Orikhiv sector, one clash took place near Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy has not conducted active offensive operations today.

In other sectors of the front, the situation has not changed significantly, as the enemy has not made new attempts to advance.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the settlements of Fedorivka and Riznykivka in the Donetsk region remain under the control of Ukraine's Defense Forces.