Ukraine's President, Qatar's Emir Discuss Situation In Middle East

"We discussed developments in the Middle East and the Gulf region. The Iranian regime is trying to drag the entire region into war and is destroying lives. This can only be condemned. We stand in solidarity with all those who defend life and seek to compel the Iranian regime to abandon its long-standing violence as soon as possible," Zelensky said.

The sides exchanged assessments of the prospects and agreed that the two countries' teams will remain in contact to determine how they can jointly provide greater protection to people.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine