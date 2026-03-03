Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Military Says Over 1,700 Targets Hit In Iran

2026-03-03 03:15:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by CNN.

U.S. Central Command said on Tuesday that more than 1,700 targets were hit during the operation, dubbed Epic Fury.

As of March 1, officials had reported more than 1,000 targets struck.

The operation involves B-1 and B-52 bombers as well as F-15 fighter jets.

As of March 3, it is known that the United States has lost three F-15 aircraft due to accidental“friendly fire” from Kuwaiti air defense systems.

Read also: Iran threatens to attack Europe if it joins US-Israel operatio

As Ukrinform previously reported, on February 28, the United States and Israel carried out joint strikes on regime facilities in Iran. Following this, Iran attacked U.S. bases in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Jordan.

Later, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei died in the morning of February 28.

Photo: Wiki / United States Armed Forces

UkrinForm

