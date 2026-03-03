Trump Says Resolving War In Ukraine Among His Priorities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the remarks to reporters on Tuesday at the White House during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As far as Russia-Ukraine war, where is it on my priority list? Very high!” Trump said.

He repeated his claim that he had resolved eight wars and said that stopping Russia's war was something he had believed would be one of the easier tasks.

“There is tremendous hatred between President Putin and President Zelensky – tremendous hatred,” Trump said again.

“Sometimes I blame one, sometimes the other,” he added.“I think it's going to happen,” Trump said, referring to ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

He added that resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war ranks high on his list of priorities not because“it affects the United States so much, since it is very far away,” but because, according to him, over the past four weeks, 32,000 soldiers died. Trump said the average death toll reaches 25,000–30,000 troops per month“in that stupid war,” adding that he“would love to see it end.”

“It's the worst thing that has happened since World War II,” the U.S. President said.

Asked what would happen if an agreement cannot be reached, Trump replied:“All you can do is try your best...”

As reported, Zelensky earlier said that the next round of peace talks should take place in Abu Dhabi in early March. At present, they have not been cancelled.

Photo: The White House