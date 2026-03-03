Jamrud Leads Green Push As Certified Fruit And Olive Plants Distributed To Farmers In Merged Districts

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Distribution of Certified Fruit and Olive Plants in Jamrud: A Key Step Toward Agricultural Revolution in Merged Districts

To accelerate agricultural development in the merged districts, the Agriculture Department (Extension) of District Khyber, under the farmer-friendly policies of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, organized a dignified ceremony at the Tehsil Jamrud office. Farmers and landowners from across the district participated enthusiastically in the event.

During the ceremony, certified and high-quality fruit plants including guava, kinnow (malta), apricot, and pear, along with olive saplings, were distributed among farmers. The initiative aims to promote the establishment of modern orchards, increase agricultural production, and stabilize farmers' income.

According to officials, individuals interested in establishing orchards will submit applications to the relevant Agriculture Department offices. Following a detailed land inspection, preparation of a feasibility report, and formal approval, orchards will be developed at suitable locations.

Salam Dawar, along with agriculture officials, local political and social figures, and a large number of farmers. Political representatives present included Chief Minister's representative Shafiq Afridi, Tehsil Chairman Azmat Khan, PTI Jamrud President Ishtiaq Afridi, Chairman Abdul Manan Afridi, and Gohar Afridi. In his address, Additional Secretary Agriculture Dil Nawaz Wazir stated that the provincial government is continuing practical measures to ensure farmers' prosperity and agricultural self-sufficiency, while modernizing the agricultural sector in the merged districts. He reaffirmed the commitment to strengthen farmers economically through the provision of certified seeds and plants, technical guidance, and the promotion of modern farming techniques. The Director General Agriculture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the District Director Agriculture (Extension) District Khyber also highlighted ongoing departmental schemes, the promotion of modern horticulture, the supply of certified plants, and the provision of technical assistance to farmers. They emphasized that all available resources are being utilized in District Khyber to ensure sustainable economic stability for farmers. Chief Minister's representative Shafiq Afridi, in his speech, said the government is taking measures at every level to resolve farmers' issues and improve their economic conditions, and will continue full cooperation to address existing challenges. At the conclusion of the ceremony, fruit and olive plants were distributed among farmers, reaffirming the commitment that through agricultural development, modern horticulture, and afforestation, not only economic self-reliance will be ensured but food security and environmental improvement will also be promoted. Speakers stressed that tree plantation is not only a source of valuable fruit but also a lasting charity, serving as an environmentally friendly and sustainable asset for future generations.

The event was attended by Additional Secretary Agriculture Dil Nawaz Wazir, Director General Agriculture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Naveed, Regional Director Seed Certification Inayatullah Khan, Assistant Commissioner Jamrud Khayam Nasir, District Director Agriculture (Extension) District Khyber Zia